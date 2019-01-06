Golden Globes 2019: Complete List Of Nominations

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in a still from A Star Is Born (Image courtesy starisbornmovie

Highlights The nominations were announced last month In India, the event will be telecasted from 7.30 am (Monday) Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the event

The 76th Golden Globes Awards, which will kick start Hollywood's award season this year, is all set to take place on Sunday evening (January 6) in Beverly Hills, California. The 2019 Golden Globe Award nominations were announced in Los Angeles last month. The 76th edition of Golden Globes will be hosted by Grey's Anatomy actress Sandra Oh and comedian Andy Samberg. In India, live telecast for the Golden Globes 2019 will begin at 7:30 am IST on Monday. You can watch the event live on Colors Infinity, Comedy Central India, and Vh1 India. Adam McKay's Vice (a biopic on Dick Cheney) holds the highest number of nominations with six nods followed by Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born. Bradley Cooper, who stars in and also directs the film, has been nominated in the Best Director and Best Actor categories while Lady Gaga has also received a nomination in the Best Actress category for the film.

Full list of nominations:

Best Director In Any Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Black Panther

BlackKklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture, Musical/Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Actress, Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Actress, Musical/Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Coleman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Actor, Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlackKklansman

Best Actor, Musical/Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Supporting Actress In Any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor In Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Motion Picture, Animated:

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Maira

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man Into tscrehe Spider-Verse

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language:

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Screenplay In Any Motion Picture:

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, The Green Book

Best Original Score In Any Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Goransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song In Any Motion Picture

All The Stars, Black Panther

Revelation, Boy Erased

Girl In The Movies, Dumplin

Shallow, A Star Is Born

Requiem for a Private War, A Private War

Best Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television:

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very Englisch Scandal

Best Television Series, Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

Kidding (Showtime)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Best Actress In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television:

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Actress In Television Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Actress In Television Series, Musical Or Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Actor In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Actor In Television Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Billy Porter, Pose

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Actor In Television Series, Musical Or Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Grover, Atlanta

Best Supporting Actress In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Best Supporting Actor In Television Series/ Motion Picture Made For Television

Alan Arkin

Kieran Culkin

Edgar Ramirez

Ben Whishaw

Henry Winkler