The Golden Globes, the first entertainment awards gala of 2019, was full of heartfelt speeches, laughs and a few tears on Sunday at the Beverly Hilton. Here are a few key quotes from the winners, presenters and organizers of the event:

- Time's up -

"In the next two years... I'm making a vow - and it's going to be tough - to make sure that everything that I produce is 50 percent women."

- Regina King, standing up for gender equality in Hollywood as she accepted the Globe for best supporting actress in a film for If Beale Street Could Talk.

- Is this just fantasy? -

"Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime. I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you, gorgeous."

- Rami Malek, who plays the Queen frontman in Bohemian Rhapsody, accepting the Globe for best actor in a drama film.

- Open your eyes -

"We are women and nurturers, we have our children, and our husbands, if we are lucky enough, our partners, whoever. But we have to find personal fulfilment. We have to follow our dreams. And we have to say I have to do that. And I should be allowed to do that."

- a tearful Glenn Close, accepting her award for best actress in a drama film for The Wife, about a writer who spends her entire life in the shadow of her author husband.

- Devil worship -

"Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration to play this role."

- Christian Bale, who portrayed former US vice president Dick Cheney in the offbeat biopic Vice.

- Building bridges, not walls -

"Cinema at its best builds bridges to other cultures. (...) We need to understand how much we have in common."

- Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron, whose latest work

Roma, an ode to his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, won two Globes for best foreign language film and best director.

- Change -

"I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change. And I'm not fooling myself. I'm not fooling myself. Next year could be different. It probably will be. But right now, this moment is real."

- Globes co-host Sandra Oh, talking in her opening speech about why she accepted to emcee the event with comedian Andy Samberg.

- Beauty of diversity -

"They are not just here tonight because they resonated with audiences Hollywood often ignores. They are here because they told stories that resonated with everyone. And that is truly a beautiful thing."

- Samberg, also striking a serious note after a light-hearted opening

- Telling it like it is -

"You demanded everything of me except sex, which is exactly how it should be in our industry."

- Actress Patricia Clarkson, a winner for best supporting actress in a TV role for HBO's Sharp Objects, addressing her director Jean-Marc Vallee.