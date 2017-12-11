Golden Globes 2018: The Full List Of Nominations

The 2018 Golden Globe Award nominations were announced in Los Angeles Monday morning. Seth Meyers of NBC's "Late Night" will host the show, which airs Jan. 7 on NBC.NOMINATIONS BY MOTION PICTUREThe Shape of Water - 7The Post - 6Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - 6Lady Bird - 4All the Money in the World - 3Call Me By Your Name - 3Dunkirk - 3The Greatest Showman - 3I, Tonya - 3NOMINATIONS BY NETWORKHBO - 12, Netflix - 9, FX - 8, NBC - 5, Showtime - 5The list of nominations for the 2018 Golden Globes:Best motion picture, drama"Dunkirk""Call Me By Your Name""The Post""The Shape of Water""Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"Best motion picture, comedy or musical"Lady Bird""Get Out""I, Tonya""The Disaster Artist""The Greatest Showman"Best actress in a motion picture, dramaMeryl Streep, "The Post"Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"Jessica Chastain, "Molly's Game"Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"Michelle Williams, "All the Money in the World"Best actress in a motion picture, comedy or musicalSaoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"Judi Dench, "Victoria and Abdul"Emma Stone, "Battle of the Sexes"Helen Mirren, "The Leisure Seeker"Best actor in a motion picture, dramaGary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"Tom Hanks, "The Post"Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."Best actor in a motion picture, comedy or musicalJames Franco, "The Disaster Artist"Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"Hugh Jackman, "The Greatest Showman"Steve Carell, "Battle of the Sexes"Ansel Elgort, "Baby Driver"Best supporting actress in a motion pictureLaurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"Hong Chau, "Downsizing"Best supporting actor in a motion pictureArmie Hammer, "Call Me By Your Name"Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"Best director, motion pictureChristopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"Steven Spielberg, "The Post"Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"Martin McDonagh, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"Ridley Scott, "All the Money in the World"Best TV series, drama"The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)"Stranger Things" (Netflix)"This Is Us" (NBC)"Game of Thrones" (HBO)"The Crown" (Netflix)Best actress in a TV series, dramaElisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander" (Starz)Claire Foy, "The Crown" (Netflix)Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce" (HBO)Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why" (Netflix)Best actor in a TV series, dramaSterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" (NBC)Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor" (ABC)Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" (AMC)Jason Bateman, "Ozark" (Netflix)Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan" (Showtime)Best TV series, musical or comedy"Will & Grace" (NBC)"Master of None" (Netflix)"Blackish" (ABC)"SMILF" (Showtime)"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedyIssa Rae, "Insecure" (HBO)Alison Brie, "GLOW" (Netflix)Pamela Adlon, "Better Things" (FX)Frankie Shaw, "SMILF" (Showtime)Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)Best actor in a TV series, comedyAziz Ansari, "Master of None" (Netflix)Anthony Anderson, "Blackish" (ABC)Eric McCormack, "Will &Grace" (NBC)Kevin Bacon, "I Love Dick" (Amazon)William H. Macy, "Shameless" (Showtime)Best TV movie or limited series"Big Little Lies" (HBO)"Feud: Bette and Joan" (FX)"Fargo" (FX), "The Sinner" (USA)"Top of the Lake: China Girl" (Sundance)Best actress in a TV movie or limited seriesNicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan" (FX)Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan" (FX)Jessica Biel, "The Sinner" (USA)Best actor in a TV movie or limited seriesRobert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies" (HBO)Ewan McGregor, "Fargo" (FX)Kyle MacLachlan, "Twin Peaks" (Showtime)Geoffrey Rush, "Genius" (National Geographic)Jude Law, "The Young Pope" (HBO)Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or TV movieLaura Dern, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us" (NBC)Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale" (Hulu)Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)Michelle Pfeiffer, "Wizard of Lies" (HBO)Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movieAlexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies" (HBO)David Thewlis, "Fargo" (FX)Alfred Molina, "Feud: Bette and Joan" (FX)David Harbour, "Stranger Things" (Netflix)Christian Slater, "Mr. Robot (USA)Best animated feature film"Coco""Loving Vincent""The Breadwinner""Ferdinand""The Boss Baby"IMMEDIATE REACTION: "The Boss Baby"?! Really? The Hollywood Foreign Press Association might have a slightly different sense of humor than stateside critics, who didn't like the movie nearly as much as they liked "The Lego Batman Movie," which was left out of the race entirely.Best screenplay, motion picture"Lady Bird" (Greta Gerwig)"The Shape of Water" (Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor)"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" (Martin McDonagh)"The Post" (Liz Hannah and Josh Singer)"Molly's Game" (Aaron Sorkin)Best original song"Remember Me," "Coco""This Is Me," "The Greatest Showman""Mighty River," "Mudbound""Home," "Ferdinand""The Star," "The Star"Best original score, motion picture"The Shape of Water""Dunkirk""The Post""Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri""Phantom Thread"IMMEDIATE REACTION: This is a category with some heavy hitters, pitting five-time Oscar-winner John Williams ("The Post") against Hans Zimmer ("Dunkirk") and Alexandre Desplat ("The Shape of Water"), who have an Academy Award each. They have stiff competition from Radiohead member Jonny Greenwood ("Phantom Thread"), who's Paul Thomas Anderson's go-to guy, plus Carter Burwell ("Three Billboards"), a frequent Coen Brothers collaborator.Best foreign language film"The Square""First They Killed My Father""In the Fade""A Fantastic Woman""Loveless"IMMEDIATE REACTION: Who would have thought that Angelina Jolie would one day end up in the best foreign language film category? But that's where she finds herself as the director of "First They Killed My Father," the Netflix film based on Loung Ung memoir about growing up in Cambodia during the Khmer Rouge regime.