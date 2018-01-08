Golden Globes 2018: So, Game Of Thrones Didn't Win. Twitter Is Very Confused

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington presented an award at the Golden Globes together (courtesy goldenglobes )

Highlights Game Of Thrones did not win at the Golden Globes "It's the best show ever created," tweeted a fan "Time to change the channel," read a tweet

Game of Thrones didn't win again and honestly it's time to just burn it down. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/K4guXmQJ3b — Kyleesi, Mother of Dragons (@BOSSKyJo) January 8, 2018

confused on why game of thrones doesn't win EVERY award they are nominated for ??? it's the best show ever created — Sydney Borandi (@sydneyborandi) January 8, 2018

Neither Stranger Things or Game of Thrones won for best tv drama series....time to change the channel #GoldenGlobes — thalia (@thaliafreddie9) January 8, 2018

Excuse me, but I am confused as to why #GameofThrones did not win the golden globe for best drama tv series????????? — shay archuleta (@shayayeee) January 8, 2018

#GoldenGlobes

So the highest rated show ever 'game of thrones' didn't win best tv show ? IMDb record breaker, with 3 episodes rated the perfect 10. — Graham (@GrahamRaven82) January 8, 2018

Handmaids tale wins over Game of Thrones and Stranger Things #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/tqe4SW2kHm — Daddy Fat Sack (@daddyfatsack_24) January 8, 2018

Time to bring out Drogon. pic.twitter.com/rjmgoOHdY3 — thalia (@thaliafreddie9) January 8, 2018

I just want game of thrones to win best drama at the golden globes tonight pic.twitter.com/fqS5NbXs3n — (@thronesharry) January 7, 2018

There's two reasons why you should watch the #GoldenGlobes tonight!



1) Game Of Thrones is nominated



2) Lena Headey will be attending — soph (@cerseimy) January 7, 2018

nothing but RESPECT for my game of thrones family #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/Je1JqeAlEn — elektrabia (@katiebish0p) January 8, 2018

say what you want but the game of thrones ladies look the hottest tn #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/HlUfkc5mxu — osha (@oshawildling) January 8, 2018