Golden Globes 2018: So, Game Of Thrones Didn't Win. Twitter Is Very Confused

Golden Globes 2018: "So the highest rated show ever Game Of Thrones didn't win best tv show?" said an angry tweet.

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 08, 2018 14:36 IST
Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington presented an award at the Golden Globes together (courtesy goldenglobes)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Game Of Thrones did not win at the Golden Globes
  2. "It's the best show ever created," tweeted a fan
  3. "Time to change the channel," read a tweet
And the Best Television Series - Drama - Golden Globe goes to The Handmaid's Tale. While a section of television viewers celebrated the win, Twitter was infuriated that Game Of Thrones went home empty-handed. In memes on Twitter, netizens equated their frustration and anger with the wrath of Drogon - one of Daenerys Targaryen's 'little baby' dragons. "Neither Stranger Things nor Game of Thrones won for best TV drama series....time to change the channel," read a tweet while another added: "Confused on why game of thrones doesn't win EVERY award they are nominated for? It's the best show ever created."

On Sunday's Golden Globes, The Handmaid's Tale also fetched the Best Actress in a TV series (drama) award for Elisabeth Moss. The period-based TV series won in both the categories it was nominated for while Game Of Thrones did not score in the only category it featured.

"So the highest rated show ever Game Of Thrones didn't win best tv show? IMDb record breaker, with 3 episodes rated the perfect 10," said an angry tweet.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Game Of Thrones didn't win and that's too bad for Twitter because this is how the Internet waited up for the show's anticipated big moment:
 
 

Win at the Golden Globes of not, the Game Of Thrones reunion sure did win Twitter's heart. Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington - Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow respectively - presented an award together and also caught up with Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) and Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) at the after party. Here are pictures!
 
 
 

After months of wait, HBO has finally confirmed that Game Of Thrones Season 8 will wrap in 2019 while there's no word on when the show finale season will premiere.
 

