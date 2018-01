Golden Globes 2018: So, Game Of Thrones Didn't Win. Twitter Is Very Confused

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington presented an award at the Golden Globes together (courtesy goldenglobes )

Highlights Game Of Thrones did not win at the Golden Globes "It's the best show ever created," tweeted a fan "Time to change the channel," read a tweet

Game of Thrones didn't win again and honestly it's time to just burn it down. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/K4guXmQJ3b — Kyleesi, Mother of Dragons (@BOSSKyJo) January 8, 2018

confused on why game of thrones doesn't win EVERY award they are nominated for ??? it's the best show ever created — Sydney Borandi (@sydneyborandi) January 8, 2018

Neither Stranger Things or Game of Thrones won for best tv drama series....time to change the channel #GoldenGlobes — thalia (@thaliafreddie9) January 8, 2018

Excuse me, but I am confused as to why #GameofThrones did not win the golden globe for best drama tv series????????? — shay archuleta (@shayayeee) January 8, 2018

#GoldenGlobes

So the highest rated show ever 'game of thrones' didn't win best tv show ? IMDb record breaker, with 3 episodes rated the perfect 10. — Graham (@GrahamRaven82) January 8, 2018

Handmaids tale wins over Game of Thrones and Stranger Things #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/tqe4SW2kHm — Daddy Fat Sack (@daddyfatsack_24) January 8, 2018

Time to bring out Drogon. pic.twitter.com/rjmgoOHdY3 — thalia (@thaliafreddie9) January 8, 2018

I just want game of thrones to win best drama at the golden globes tonight pic.twitter.com/fqS5NbXs3n — (@thronesharry) January 7, 2018

There's two reasons why you should watch the #GoldenGlobes tonight!



1) Game Of Thrones is nominated



2) Lena Headey will be attending — soph (@cerseimy) January 7, 2018

nothing but RESPECT for my game of thrones family #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/Je1JqeAlEn — elektrabia (@katiebish0p) January 8, 2018

say what you want but the game of thrones ladies look the hottest tn #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/HlUfkc5mxu — osha (@oshawildling) January 8, 2018

And the Best Television Series - Drama - Golden Globe goes to. While a section of television viewers celebrated the win, Twitter was infuriated thatwent home empty-handed. In memes on Twitter, netizens equated their frustration and anger with the wrath of Drogon - one of Daenerys Targaryen's 'little baby' dragons. "Neither Stranger Things nor Game of Thrones won for best TV drama series....time to change the channel," read a tweet while another added: "Confused on why game of thrones doesn't win EVERY award they are nominated for? It's the best show ever created."also fetched the Best Actress in a TV series (drama) award for Elisabeth Moss. The period-based TV series won in both the categories it was nominated for whiledid not score in the only category it featured."So the highest rated show everdidn't win best tv show? IMDb record breaker, with 3 episodes rated the perfect 10," said an angry tweet.didn't win and that's too bad for Twitter because this is how the Internet waited up for the show's anticipated big moment: Win at the Golden Globes of not, thereunion sure did win Twitter's heart. Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington - Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow respectively - presented an award together and also caught up with Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) and Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) at the after party. Here are pictures!After months of wait, HBO has finally confirmed thatwill wrap in 2019 while there's no word on when the show finale season will premiere.