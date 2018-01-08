Golden Globes 2018: So, Game Of Thrones Didn't Win. Twitter Is Very Confused

Highlights
- Game Of Thrones did not win at the Golden Globes
- "It's the best show ever created," tweeted a fan
- "Time to change the channel," read a tweet
On Sunday's Golden Globes, The Handmaid's Tale also fetched the Best Actress in a TV series (drama) award for Elisabeth Moss. The period-based TV series won in both the categories it was nominated for while Game Of Thrones did not score in the only category it featured.
"So the highest rated show ever Game Of Thrones didn't win best tv show? IMDb record breaker, with 3 episodes rated the perfect 10," said an angry tweet.
Game of Thrones didn't win again and honestly it's time to just burn it down. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/K4guXmQJ3b— Kyleesi, Mother of Dragons (@BOSSKyJo) January 8, 2018
confused on why game of thrones doesn't win EVERY award they are nominated for ??? it's the best show ever created— Sydney Borandi (@sydneyborandi) January 8, 2018
Neither Stranger Things or Game of Thrones won for best tv drama series....time to change the channel #GoldenGlobes— thalia (@thaliafreddie9) January 8, 2018
Excuse me, but I am confused as to why #GameofThrones did not win the golden globe for best drama tv series?????????— shay archuleta (@shayayeee) January 8, 2018
#GoldenGlobes— Graham (@GrahamRaven82) January 8, 2018
Handmaids tale wins over Game of Thrones and Stranger Things #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/tqe4SW2kHm— Daddy Fat Sack (@daddyfatsack_24) January 8, 2018
#GameofThrones Fans Waiting For Best Series Award. Let's Hope They Get One In 2019 #GoldenGlobes#GoldenGlobes2018pic.twitter.com/RPHpGvkz8O— Ratnesh Mishra (@06_ratnesh) January 8, 2018
Time to bring out Drogon. pic.twitter.com/rjmgoOHdY3— thalia (@thaliafreddie9) January 8, 2018
Game Of Thrones didn't win and that's too bad for Twitter because this is how the Internet waited up for the show's anticipated big moment:
I just want game of thrones to win best drama at the golden globes tonight pic.twitter.com/fqS5NbXs3n— (@thronesharry) January 7, 2018
There's two reasons why you should watch the #GoldenGlobes tonight!— soph (@cerseimy) January 7, 2018
1) Game Of Thrones is nominated
2) Lena Headey will be attending
#GameOfThrones squad (without Kit). #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/s2a3gIP0YG— Emilia Clarke (@EmiliaClarkeTM) January 8, 2018
nothing but RESPECT for my game of thrones family #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/Je1JqeAlEn— elektrabia (@katiebish0p) January 8, 2018
say what you want but the game of thrones ladies look the hottest tn #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/HlUfkc5mxu— osha (@oshawildling) January 8, 2018
After months of wait, HBO has finally confirmed that Game Of Thrones Season 8 will wrap in 2019 while there's no word on when the show finale season will premiere.