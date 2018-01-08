Golden Globes 2018: Seth Meyers' Weinstein And Spacey Jokes "Harvey Weinstein isn't here tonight because, well, I've heard he's crazy and difficult to work with. But don't worry, he'll be back in 20 years when he's the first person ever booed during the in memoriam. It'll sound like that," Seth Meyers said at the Golden Globes

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Seth Meyers at Golden Globes (courtesy AFP) New Delhi: Highlights Seth Meyers hosted the Golden Globes this year He referred to Harvey Weinstein as "the elephant not in the room" The host also made a reference to Kevin Spacey



The Golden Globes red carpet witnessed Hollywood A-listers make their much awaited arrivals dressed in black - the celebrities decided on



"This was the year of 'Big Little Lies' and Get Out and also the television series Big Little Lies and the movie Get Out," he said. Minutes after which, Nicole Kidman's Big Little Lies took home the most number of awards for television.



Making an oblique reference to the exploitation at the upper echelons of Hollywood, Seth Meyers explained why he was chosen to host the awards gala - he described himself as "a man with completely no power in Hollywood". Pointing to actor Seth Rogen, he said: "I'm not even the most powerful Seth in the room tonight. Hey remember he was the guy making trouble with North Korea. Simpler times (referring to Rogen's movie The Interview)". "They tried to get a woman to host the show which will be judged by some of the most powerful men in Hollywood and they were like 'hmm, well where is it?' They said it's in a hotel and long story short, I'm your host tonight," he added.



Last year, the Weisteingate was followed by sexual harassment allegations against Kevin Spacey, who was then replace from Golden Globe nominated All the Money In The World. Mr Spacey was replace with Christopher Plummer, and Seth Meyers said another season of House Of Cards with Mr Plummer sounds great! "The show goes on. I was happy to hear they're going to do another season of House Of Cards. Is Christopher Plummer available for that too? I hope he can do a southern accent because Kevin Spacey sure couldn't... Oh was that too mean? To Kevin Spacey?"



The Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) won the top prizes for acting in motion picture, drama. Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss won for their performances in the TV shows Big Little Lies and The Handmaid's Tale.



(With PTI inputs)



The Golden Globe Awards 2018 saw late night show host Seth Meyers do the much-expected - address "the elephant not in the room." Yes, that's how the first-time Golden Globes host referred to disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. "Harvey Weinstein isn't here tonight because, well, I've heard he's crazy and difficult to work with. But don't worry, he'll be back in 20 years when he's the first person ever booed during the in memoriam. It'll sound like that," Seth Meyers said, reported news agency PTI. Seth Meyer's monologue is an extended reflection of the Golden Globes red carpet this year, which witnessed a blackout.The Golden Globes red carpet witnessed Hollywood A-listers make their much awaited arrivals dressed in black - the celebrities decided on Mission Black Wardrobe in solidarity with survivors of sexual harassment and abuse post-Weinsteingate and Hollywood's recently evoked history of sexual abuse. However, with the arrival of the Time's Up and #MeToo campaigns in the recent past, the new New Year looks promising, said Seth Meyers. "Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen... There's a new era underway and I can tell because it's been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood," he was quoted as saying. "It's 2018 and marijuana is finally allowed, and sexual harassment finally isn't," he added."This was the year of 'Big Little Lies' andand also the television seriesand the movie," he said. Minutes after which, Nicole Kidman'stook home the most number of awards for television.Making an oblique reference to the exploitation at the upper echelons of Hollywood, Seth Meyers explained why he was chosen to host the awards gala - he described himself as "a man with completely no power in Hollywood". Pointing to actor Seth Rogen, he said: "I'm not even the most powerful Seth in the room tonight. Hey remember he was the guy making trouble with North Korea. Simpler times (referring to Rogen's movie)". "They tried to get a woman to host the show which will be judged by some of the most powerful men in Hollywood and they were like 'hmm, well where is it?' They said it's in a hotel and long story short, I'm your host tonight," he added.Last year, the Weisteingate was followed by sexual harassment allegations against Kevin Spacey, who was then replace from Golden Globe nominated. Mr Spacey was replace with Christopher Plummer, and Seth Meyers said another season ofwith Mr Plummer sounds great! "The show goes on. I was happy to hear they're going to do another season of. Is Christopher Plummer available for that too? I hope he can do a southern accent because Kevin Spacey sure couldn't... Oh was that too mean? To Kevin Spacey?" The Golden Globes 2018 took place in Beverly Hills on Sunday night, which is Monday morning in India, and saw Frances McDormand () and Gary Oldman () won the top prizes for acting in motion picture, drama. Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss won for their performances in the TV showsand(With PTI inputs)