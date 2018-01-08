Golden Globes 2018: 'Oprah For President' - Twitter Cheers Her Emotional Speech

Highlights Oprah invoked MeToo and Time's Up campaigns "People are fighting to reach the day when no one has to say Me Too" Oprah is the first African-American woman to receive the Cecil B DeMille

"I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon." @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Wow. Oprah. Powerful, inspiring, eloquent. I'm in tears. Please run for president? You really do have all the best words. — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) January 8, 2018

I am completely blown away. There are no words for the power of that speech and the ripples it will create. #Oprahforpresident#Oprah2020#TimesUp#Anewdayisdawning Thank you, @Oprah — Stacy London (@stacylondon) January 8, 2018

Nothing but respect for MY president #Oprahpic.twitter.com/6MmNfpAxHw — Eric Freitas (@Freitas_Eric) January 8, 2018

If that speech doesn't make you want to change the world, nothing will. #Oprah#oprahforpresident — Lindsay Clifton (@LindsayEClifton) January 8, 2018