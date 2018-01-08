Golden Globes 2018: 'Oprah For President' - Twitter Cheers Her Emotional Speech

Highlights
- Oprah invoked MeToo and Time's Up campaigns
- "People are fighting to reach the day when no one has to say Me Too"
- Oprah is the first African-American woman to receive the Cecil B DeMille
Here are some key quotes from Oprah's speech:
#1 "For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up! Their time is up!"
#2 "I want all the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon"
#3 "The new day... will be because of a lot of magnificent women and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'me too' again"
#4 I want to say that I value the press more than ever before as we try to navigate these complicated times
"I want all of the girls watching here now to know, that a new day is on the horizon." @Oprah accepts the 2018 Cecil B. de Mille award. #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/hbquC1GBjm— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Wow. Oprah. Powerful, inspiring, eloquent. I'm in tears. Please run for president? You really do have all the best words.— Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) January 8, 2018
I am completely blown away. There are no words for the power of that speech and the ripples it will create. #Oprahforpresident#Oprah2020#TimesUp#Anewdayisdawning Thank you, @Oprah— Stacy London (@stacylondon) January 8, 2018
Nothing but respect for MY president #Oprahpic.twitter.com/6MmNfpAxHw— Eric Freitas (@Freitas_Eric) January 8, 2018
If that speech doesn't make you want to change the world, nothing will. #Oprah#oprahforpresident— Lindsay Clifton (@LindsayEClifton) January 8, 2018
Oprah Winfrey's film credits include The Color Purple, Selma and Beloved. The big winners at the Golden Globes were Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Reese's TV series Big Little Lies/