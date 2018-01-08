Golden Globes 2018: 'Oprah For President' - Twitter Cheers Her Emotional Speech

Minutes after Oprah Winfrey competed her speech, #OprahFor President started trending on Twitter

Oprah Winfrey at Golden Globes 2018. (image courtesy: AFP)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Oprah invoked MeToo and Time's Up campaigns
  2. "People are fighting to reach the day when no one has to say Me Too"
  3. Oprah is the first African-American woman to receive the Cecil B DeMille
Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B DeMille award at the 75th Golden Globe Awards held in California on Sunday night (Monday morning in India). She is the first African-American recipient of the annual award that honours achievement in film. Minutes after Oprah delivered her powerful speech, the hashtag #OprahForPresident started trending on Twitter. "If that speech doesn't make you want to change the world, nothing will. #oprahforpresident," wrote one Twitter user. Several celebrities and writers also agree, one of whom said: "Wow. Oprah. Powerful, inspiring, eloquent. I'm in tears. Please run for president? You really do have all the best words." The 63-year-old activist and actress, who was introduced by Reese Witherspoon, referenced both the #MeToo and Time's Up campaigns. Needless to say, she wore black in protest of sexual harassment, as did most others attending the Golden Globes.

Here are some key quotes from Oprah's speech:

#1 "For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up! Their time is up!"

#2 "I want all the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon"

#3 "The new day... will be because of a lot of magnificent women and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'me too' again"

#4 I want to say that I value the press more than ever before as we try to navigate these complicated times Did you miss Oprah Winfrey's speech at the Golden Globes? Here it is:
 

Twitter's heart belongs to Oprah:
 
 
 
 

Oprah Winfrey's film credits include The Color Purple, Selma and Beloved. The big winners at the Golden Globes were Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and Reese's TV series Big Little Lies/

