Golden Globes 2018: Complete List Of Winners

The Golden Globes, the first award show of the post-Weinstein season, handed out early trophies, rather aptly, to Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss for their performances in the TV shows Big Little Lies and The Handmaid's Tale. Both play survivors of assault - Nicole is a battered wife in Big Little Lies (her TV husband Alexander Skarsgard also won a Globe) and Elisabeth's character suffers sexual abuse in a dystopian world. Also fittingly, Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell won Best Actress - Drama and Best Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - a film predicated on the aftermath of rape. It also won Best Film - Drama. Sterling K Brown made history as the first African-American to win Best Actor (TV) - Drama for This Is Us.Guillermo Del Toro won Best Director for The Shape Of Water, beating out stiff competition from Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Ridley Scott (All The Money In The World) and Steven Spielberg (The Post). Saoirse Ronan and James Franco took the top acting honours for Musical/Comedy. Gary Oldman finally won a Globe - Best Actor -Drama for Darkest Hour - after years of criticising the awards as not credible. Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya.Here is the list of winners:Best Film, Drama:Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Frances McDormand forBest Actor in any Motion Picture, Drama: Gary Oldman forBest Film, Musical or Comedy:Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan forBest Actor in any Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: James Franco forBest Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, forBest Director: Guillermo Del Toro forBest Limited Series or TV Film:Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Film: Nicole Kidman forBest Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Film: Alexander Skarsgard forBest Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Elisabeth Moss forBest Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Sterling K. Brown forBest Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselBest Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Aziz Ansari forBest Television Series, Drama:Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy: The Marvelous Mrs MaiselBest Original Score in a Motion Picture - Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of WaterBest Original Song in a Motion Picture - Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for The Greatest ShowmanBest Actor in a Limited Series or TV Film: Ewan McGregor,Best Foreign Language Film:(Germany, France)Best Screenplay For Motion Picture: Martin McDonagh,Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture: Allison Janney forBest Animated Film:Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series: Laura Dern,Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: James Franco, Cecil B DeMille Award: Oprah WinfreyAhead of the main awards ceremony, the Golden Globes red carpet witnessed a total blackout as celebrities Reese Witherspoon, Angeline Jolie, Jessica Chastain, Salma Hayek and Gal Gadot arrived dressed in black as a show of solidarity with survivors of sexual harassment and abuse post-Weinsteingate.