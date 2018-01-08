Golden Globes 2018: Complete List Of Winners

The Golden Globes, the first award show of the post-Weinstein season, handed out early trophies, rather aptly, to Nicole Kidman and Elisabeth Moss for their performances in the TV shows Big Little Lies and The Handmaid's Tale. Both play survivors of assault - Nicole is a battered wife in Big Little Lies (her TV husband Alexander Skarsgard also won a Globe) and Elisabeth's character suffers sexual abuse in a dystopian world. Also fittingly, Frances McDormand and Sam Rockwell won Best Actress - Drama and Best Supporting Actor for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - a film predicated on the aftermath of rape. It also won Best Film - Drama. Sterling K Brown made history as the first African-American to win Best Actor (TV) - Drama for This Is Us.
Guillermo Del Toro won Best Director for The Shape Of Water, beating out stiff competition from Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Ridley Scott (All The Money In The World) and Steven Spielberg (The Post). Saoirse Ronan and James Franco took the top acting honours for Musical/Comedy. Gary Oldman finally won a Globe - Best Actor -Drama for Darkest Hour - after years of criticising the awards as not credible. Allison Janney won Best Supporting Actress for I, Tonya.
Best Film, Drama: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama: Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor in any Motion Picture, Drama: Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour
Best Film, Musical or Comedy: Lady Bird
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird
Best Actor in any Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: James Franco for The Disaster Artist
Best Supporting Actor in any Motion Picture: Sam Rockwell, for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director: Guillermo Del Toro for The Shape Of Water
Best Limited Series or TV Film: Big Little Lies
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Film: Nicole Kidman for Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Film: Alexander Skarsgard for Big Little Lies
Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama: Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale
Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama: Sterling K. Brown for This Is Us
Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy: Aziz Ansari for Master Of None
Best Television Series, Drama: The Handmaid's Tale
Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy: The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Best Original Score in a Motion Picture - Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water
Best Original Song in a Motion Picture - Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for The Greatest Showman
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Film: Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Best Foreign Language Film: In The Fade (Germany, France)
Best Screenplay For Motion Picture: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress in Any Motion Picture: Allison Janney for I, Tonya
Best Animated Film: Coco
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series: Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Ahead of the main awards ceremony, the Golden Globes red carpet witnessed a total blackout as celebrities Reese Witherspoon, Angeline Jolie, Jessica Chastain, Salma Hayek and Gal Gadot arrived dressed in black as a show of solidarity with survivors of sexual harassment and abuse post-Weinsteingate.