GodFather Trailer: Chiranjeevi And Salman Khan Promise A Film Full Of Action-Packed Political Drama

A still from the video. (courtesy: Super Good Films)

Finally, the makers have dropped the GodFathertrailer, starring Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan and Nayanthara. The trailer opens with the death of a CM named PKR and how it leads to questions about his successor. The next scene introduces Chiranjeevi's character Brahma, who has a huge fan following but also has several enemies in the political world. Towards the end of the video, the trailer introduces Salman Khan, who plays the role of his younger brother in an extended cameo. Making an entry on a bike, Salman introduces Chiranjeevi as a GodFather. He says, "Hello brother, this is neither your concern nor is it mine. This is a family matter." When a person asks, "Whose?" He says, "Your big brother's big brother, GodFather". The trailer also offers a glimpse of Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana's characters, who are in the middle of the fight for power.

Next, in the trailer, we see some power-packed action sequences that showcase Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan fighting with the goons. Helmed by Mohan Raja, the trailer was released at the pre-release event, which took place in Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh.

Watch the GodFather trailer below:

Chiranjeevi also shared the trailer on his Twitter handle and wrote, "GodFather coming on Vijayadasami." Check out the post below:

GodFather is the official remake of the Malayalam movie Lucifer, starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the Telugu version of the political action drama will hit the theatres on the occasion of Vijayadashami, October 5. The music for the film is composed by Thaman S.