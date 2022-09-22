Chiranjeevi On Completing 44 Years In The Film Industry: 'I Owe Everything To This Day'

Chiranjeevi shared this picture. (courtesy: chiranjeevikonidela)

Megastar Chiranjeevi completed 44 years in the film industry on Thursday, and to mark this occasion, he has dropped a post on his Twitter handle thanking his fans for "limitless love and affection". He wrote, "Chiranjeevi the Actor as you all know was born today, 22 September 1978, 44 years ago! I owe this limitless love and affection I receive from you all, to this day! I owe everything to this day! Humbled and Grateful!" followed by folded hands emoticons. He also added hashtags, "Pranam Khareedu, 22 Sept 1978, Debut Movie Release".

Chiranjeevi made his acting debut in the Telugu cinema with the film Pranam Khareedu in 1978 and since then has been ruling the film industry. So far, the megastar has appeared in over 150 films in Telugu and some films in Hindi, Kannada and Tamil. He was also honoured with Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming movie Godfather, co-starring Salman Khan (in a cameo role) and Nayanthara. The political action film also stars Puri Jagannadh, Satyadev Kancharana and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. Helmed by Mohan Raj, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on October 5.

Also, Chiranjeevi has K S Ravindra's Waltair Veerayya, co-starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan, and Bhola Shankar, co-starring Tamannaah and Keerthy Suresh. Both the movies are scheduled to hit the theatres next year.