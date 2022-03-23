'Go Beautiful': Kareena Kapoor Cheers For Soha Ali Khan. Her ROFL Reaction

Soha Ali Khan walks the ramp (Courtesy: sakpataudi)

After a long, Soha Ali Khan walked the ramp and shared her experience online. She shared a video of her ramp walk and her sister-in-law and actress Kareena Kapoor commented, "Go beautiful," followed by heart and balloon emojis. To this, Soha Ali Khan replied with a ROFL comment. The comment reads, "@kareenakapoorkhan gone! Now coming back." Sharing the video from the Lakme Fashion Week, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "It feels so good to finally be back on the ramp in New Delhi with #fdcixlfw and to be walking for the talented students of @inifdofficial! @fdciofficial @lakmefashionwk." Not just Kareena, Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi also commented and wrote, "Mahsha'Allah Love U."

Check out Soha Ali Khan's latest video:

On Tuesday, Soha Ali Khan had shared a workout video, which was all the motivation that one needs to hit the gym. In the video, she was seen doing some intense workouts and had captioned the video as "The first workout after a holiday can be hard which is why it helps to have @maheshfitnessclub to push you! And @pumaindia to dress you! #fitnessmotivation #workout #postholidayblues." Not just fans and followers, even Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi was impressed and she had commented, "Inspired by you!"

Soha Ali Khan is a fitness enthusiast and she often shares her workout videos online. In one of the videos, she was seen doing a handstand and other forms of exercises and had captioned them as "The tree has been put away, the presents unwrapped - Christmas is over but the pudding can be hard to shake off! Don't put off till the New Year what you can start now @maheshfitnessclub #workoutwednesday #fitnessgoals."

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was seen in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.