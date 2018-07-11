Ghoul Trailer: Radhika Apte's Film Will Scare The Living Daylights Out Of You

Radhika Apte in Ghoul. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Ghoul is a three-part miniseries releasing in August The miniseries also features Manav Kaul It is co-produced by Insidious maker Jason Blum

Seen Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul's Ghoul trailer yet? Do so at your own risk. After Sacred Games, Radhika Apte teamed up with Anurag Kashyap's Phantom Films for Ghoul, which takes horror genre to the next level. Radhika plays the role of Nida Rahim, who works for the Indian army and specializes in extracting confessions from the toughest criminals. Dacunha (Manav Kaul) summons Nida to get Ali Saeed confess to his crimes but it is Nida's turn to get the shock of her life because Ali Saeed is no ordinary criminal - he has some supernatural powers, which will make Nida and Dacunha's task difficult.



Watch the trailer of Ghoul:







Ghoul is a three-part miniseries which has been co-produced by Jason Blum, the maker of the Paranormal Activity series and the Insidious chapters. "It has been a great experience working closely with Netflix and our partners at Phantom and Ivanhoe to produce Ghoul. This is Blumhouse's first foray into the horror genre in India and we're excited to share this project with horror enthusiasts around the world," Jason Blum told news agency IANS.



