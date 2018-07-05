Sacred Games Star Saif Ali Khan' Would Have Produced Something Like This'

Saif Ali Khan is debuting on the digital platform with web series Sacred Games (Courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Sacred Games also features Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Sacred Games premieres on July 6 Sacred Games is based on author Vikram Chandra's novel

Saif Ali Khan, who features in Netflix series Sacred Games, said that he would produce something similar to his upcoming web series if given an chance, news agency IANS reported. Saif said: "Given an opportunity, I would have produced something exactly like this for a platform like Netflix." Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing cop Sartaj Singh in Netflix's Sacred Games, which premieres on July 6. Saif added that the kind of series he would make will not be the conventional love stories rather smothing more exciting like a "cop-mafia" series. "It would not be a family drama or a love story but a cop-mafia story set in Mumbai because I think such stories are really romantic. It is interesting to watch how the lack of opportunity that the poor suffer makes them develop their set of surviving strategy," IANS quoted Saif Ali Khan saying.



Sacred Games has been adapted from author Vikram Chanda's novel with the same title. The 47-year-old actor said that the series is not an exact adaptation since there are certain things which have been changed. "There are certain changes made because of the change of media from book to audio-visual. So, the screenplay is a little different. In the book, my character is quite passive and internal. That looks dull on-screen, so we made it little external," Saif told IANS. To prepare for his character, Saif said he read the book, which helped him understand his role better.







