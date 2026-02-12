Supreme Court Issues Notice To <i>Ghooskhor Pandat</i> Team Over 'Casteist' Title: "Tell Us New Name Or Won't Permit Release"

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the makers of Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee, over the Netflix film's 'casteist' title. At the hearing, the top court also reprimanded the team of the film, asking it to tell the new name of the movie.

"Tell us the new name of the film or we will not permit release," said the Supreme Court, warning the filmmakers.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Ghooskhor Pandat has been in the eye of the proverbial storm for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Brahmin community over its title which translates to 'a corrupt Pandat or Brahmin' in English.

The lawyer appearing for the filmmakers assured the court that they have told the Delhi High Court that they are changing name and have already withdrawn the trailer and promotion material.

At the hearing, the Supreme Court also told the makers of the film to tell the court whether Ghooskhor Pandat features "something offensive towards a community". The court also sought an affidavit from the makers.

The court further rebuked the team of Ghooskhor Pandat, produced by Friday Filmworks, asking "why can't there be restraint" by the film makers.

"Why should you denigrate a section of society when there is already a fissure in society?"

Blaming "wokeism", the top court also said such movie titles cause unrest in society.

The Supreme Court said, "Fraternity is part of the basic structure of the Constitution and freedom of speech can't curtail it."

Ghooskhor Pandat got in trouble soon after its title and teaser were revealed as part of Netflix India's 2026 launch slate event on February 3.

Next day, a petition was filed in the Delhi High Court against the Netflix film, alleging that its title is derogatory towards the Brahmin community. The plea stated that the movie's title and promotional material suggest a deliberate association of the term "Pandat" with corruption and bribery.

Days later, director Neeraj Panday and lead star Manoj Bajpayee shared public posts, clarifying that the film doesn't represent any community and is a "work of fiction".

Later, a case was also registered against the makers at a police station in Lucknow under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's orders. The Centre too asked Ghooskhor Pandat makers to take down all promotional content related to the film.

Also Read | Manoj Bajpayee Defends Ghooskhor Pandat Makers Over Title Row After Police Case: 'Film Not A Statement On Any Community'