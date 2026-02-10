Amid Casteism Row, Manoj Bajpayee's Netflix Film <i>Ghooskhor Pandat</i> To See A Title Change

The Delhi High Court has disposed of a petition seeking a stay on the release and streaming of the upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat.

Producers of the film have informed the Delhi High Court that they are changing the title of the film. The new title is not yet announced.

The makers stated that all promotional material have already been removed from social media.

On February 4, a petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court against the Netflix film, alleging that its title is derogatory towards the Brahmin community.

The plea states that the movie's title and promotional material suggest a deliberate association of the term "Pandat" with corruption and bribery.

On February 6, director Neeraj Panday and actor Manoj Bajpayee shared public posts, clarifying that they didn't intend to represent any community as the film is a 'work of fiction.'

Background

After the film's teaser released on February 3, Ghooskhor Pandat triggered a storm of responses on social media.

A large section of users alleged that the title targeted a particular community and showed them in a derogatory light.

Angry reactions didn't stay confined to social media.

Following the row, Neeraj Panday wrote on Instagram, "Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual's actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community."

An excerpt from Manoj Bajpayee's post read, "As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community."

About The Film

Ghooskhor Pandat is the latest collaboration between Netflix India and filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who previously delivered Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and its sequel. The film is part of Netflix India's 2026 content slate.

Directed by Ritesh Shah and Neeraj Pandey, the film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shraddha Das, and Kiku Sharda in key roles.