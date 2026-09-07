'Getting Work After My Brain Stroke Was Difficult': Rahul Roy, 58, Says He 'Earns Rs 2-4 Lakh By Dancing At Weddings'

Actor Rahul Roy, best known for movies such as Aashiqui, Junoon and Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Ayee, recently opened up about his financial difficulties and his efforts to return to work after suffering a brain stroke in 2020.

What's Happening

Rahul has been rebuilding his career over the past few years after spending considerable time recovering from the stroke.

In an interview with the Times Of India, the actor also addressed the financial pressures he is currently dealing with, including an ongoing legal case involving him and his brother.

According to him, the matter involves Rs 30 lakh, which he wants to settle, and the two brothers are working towards resolving it.

He also spoke about his financial situation following his divorce. Rahul said that he had transferred his assets to his wife during the divorce and is now working towards rebuilding his life financially.

"I am 60 and trying to set up my empire," Rahul Roy said.

The actor also reflected on the impact the brain stroke had on his career. He said the last few years were largely spent recovering and that he was unable to work as much as he would have liked.

He said, "The last five years have almost been like a break because I was recuperating. There was no work. If that hadn't happened, I would have done much more. But now, I am getting some work and want to do a lot more. I was happy to be back on the set and face the camera. I am really thankful to the people who are trusting me. In my 37-year journey in films, I believe I have done some good work, and now I am looking forward to doing more."

'Getting Work After My Brain Stroke Was Difficult'

Rahul also spoke about the criticism he received after videos of him dancing at weddings went viral on social media.

He shared, "I have expenses, and I need the money. Getting work after my brain stroke in 2020 was difficult. It's been five years since then, and I was doing whatever I could to keep things going. Sometimes, I earn Rs 2 lakh or 4 lakh by dancing at weddings. People who troll me don't know that this is hard work. I have to earn my bread and butter too."