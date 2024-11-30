Keerthy Suresh Confirms Wedding Next Month: "...Will Take Place In Goa"

Keerthy Suresh is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, businessman Antony Thattil. During her visit to the Tirupati temple on Friday, the actress made the announcement in an interaction with the media. She shared that the wedding will take place next month, with the ceremony scheduled to be held in Goa. Keerthy Suresh said, "I am getting married next month. That is why I came for the darshan of Srivaru. The wedding will take place in Goa.” Check out the video shared by a fan page below:

Earlier this week, Keerthy Suresh made her relationship with Antony Thattil official by sharing a picture on Instagram. The photo, taken during Diwali, showed Antony holding up a lit firecracker high in the air, while Keerthy stood next to him with her hand on his shoulder. Both of them were looking at the sky, with their backs turned to the camera. In her caption, the actress wrote, "15 years and counting (infinity symbol and nazar amulet emojis). It has always been..AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk) (laughing and red heart emojis)."

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh began her career as a child actor in the early 2000s. She made her debut as a lead actress in the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali. Following that, she went on to feature in several successful projects, including Idhu Enna Maayam, Remo, Sarkar, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam and the critically acclaimed Mahanati.

Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Baby John. The actress will be sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan in this project. Directed by Kalees, the film is scheduled for release on Christmas, December 25. The movie also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Zakir Hussain, Rajpal Yadav and Sheeba Chaddha in important roles. Keerthy also has Revolver Rita and Kannivedi in the pipeline.