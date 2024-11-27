Ahead Of Rumoured Wedding, Keerthy Suresh Confirms Relationship With Antony Thattil: "15 Years And Counting"

Just before her rumoured wedding, Keerthy Suresh has confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Antony Thattil. The Mahanati actor shared a picture from their Diwali celebrations in which the couple can be seen lighting up a firecracker and looking up at the sky. Sharing the picture, Keerthy wrote, "15 years and counting. It has always been..AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk). The comments section was swamped with a whole lot of love. Raashii Khanna wrote, "We know now! Haha.. congratulations love." Aishwarya Lekshmi wrote, " Doing a happppy dance hereeee." "lso I had no idea this was the origin story of NYKE's name," wrote Malavika Mohanan. Take a look:

Keerthy and Antony will marry in December, per an India Today report. The couple, who have been in a steady relationship for 15 years, are expected to have a destination wedding in Goa. Antony is a Dubai-based businessman. The couple are tight-lipped about rumours of their wedding. They are expected to make an official announcement soon.

The Goa wedding will reportedly be an intimate affair with family members and close friends in attendance. The guest list is yet to be disclosed. Reports suggest Antony Thattil and Keerthy Suresh went to school together and they were high school sweethearts. In 2023, Keerthy slammed a publication for calling her friend her boyfriend in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post. She wrote, "Hahaha!! Didn't have to pull my dear friend, this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS : Not once got it right (sic)."

Keerthy Suresh is the daughter of film producer G Suresh Kumar and actor Menaka. She debuted as a child artiste in 2000. She made her debut in a lead role in the Malayalam film Geethaanjali. She won a National Award for Best Actress for her performance in Mahanati, a biopic on the life of legendary actor Savitri.