German Filmmaker Wim Wenders Visits Satyajit Ray's House In Kolkata

Sandip Ray had also found a letter that Wim Wenders had written to Satyajit Ray

New Delhi:

Yesterday, the Film Heritage Foundation shared a carousel of images on Instagram, where German filmmaker Wim Wenders was seen visiting Satyajit Ray's house in Kolkata.

To those unaware, Wim Wenders is currently on a month-long, five-city India tour called King of the Road - India Tour. The tour began on February 16, 2025, and will end on February 23, 2025.

Wim Wenders met Satyajit Ray's son Sandip Ray, and veteran Bengali actress Madhabi Mukherjee, who had worked with Ray in films like Mahanagar (1963), Charulata (1964), and Kapurush (1965).

The caption of the post read, "It was a very special moment during the Kolkata leg of the King of the Road - The India Tour when Wim Wenders visited Satyajit Ray's home with FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and met Satyajit Ray's son, Sandip Ray. Wim Wenders' presence at Ray's home was a tribute to the timeless influence of Ray's work, as well as a testament to the power of cinema to bring people together across time and borders."

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur who is the director of the Film Heritage Foundation, shared on X, that Sandip Ray had also found a letter that Wim Wenders had written to Satyajit Ray.

Wim Wenders' tour commenced in Kolkata, on February 16, 2025, with a special screening of his film Paris, Texas (1984), at Nandan. A total of 18 of his films—feature films, short films, and documentaries—will be screened throughout the tour.

Film Heritage Foundation has organised this wonderful Wim Wenders' India Trip, in association with Wim Wenders Stiftung (Wim Wenders Foundation), and in collaboration with Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan.

