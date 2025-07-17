Bangladesh Halts Demolition Of Satyajit Ray's Ancestral House

The demolition of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's ancestral home in Bangladesh's Mymensingh has been halted, and the authorities have formed a committee to look into how it can be reconstructed. This comes after India expressed concern over the ongoing demolition of Mr Ray's ancestral house in Bangladesh. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also protested the demolition, stating that the house is intricately tied to Bengal's cultural history.

The house in Mymensingh belonged to Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury, a well-known Bengali writer and Ray's grandfather.

Expressing concern over the demolition, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "We note with profound regret that the ancestral property of noted filmmaker and litterateur Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, belonging to his grandfather and eminent litterateur, Upendra Kishor Ray Chowdhury, is being demolished.

"The property, presently owned by the Government of Bangladesh, is in a state of disrepair. Given the building's landmark status, symbolising Bangla cultural renaissance, it would be preferable to reconsider the demolition and examine options for its repair and reconstruction as a museum of literature and a symbol of the shared culture of India and Bangladesh," the government said. "The Government of India would be willing to extend cooperation for this purpose," it added.

The Bengal Chief Minister had said reports of the demolition were "extremely distressing". "The Ray family is one of the foremost bearers and carriers of Bengali culture. Upendrakishore is a pillar of Bengal's renaissance. Therefore, I believe this house is intricately tied to the cultural history of Bengal. I appeal to the Bangladesh government and all the conscientious people of that country to take steps to preserve this heritage-laden house. The Indian government should pay attention to this matter," she said in a post on X.

Bangladesh authorities had cited safety risks and suggested that a new concrete structure would replace the dilapidated house and serve as a centre for cultural activities. The authorities, it is learnt, have attributed the reaction across the border to a "misunderstanding".

The developments surrounding Ray's house are playing out against the backdrop of tense bilateral relations between the two countries. Ties between New Delhi and Dhaka have nosedived after the Awami League government was overthrown last year and former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India. A caretaker government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has taken charge in Bangladesh.

In the aftermath of the change of guard, India has flagged reports of attacks on Hindu minorities. Bangladesh, on the other hand, has demanded that New Delhi stay out of its internal matters and extradite Sheikh Hasina. This comes after decades of close partnership between the two countries and is also significant against the historical backdrop of India's support in Bangladesh getting its freedom from Pakistan in 1971.