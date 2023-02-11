Ananya Panday Shares Gehraiyaan Memories With Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Others

Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra, turns one and Ananya Panday is super happy about it. The actress has shared a throwback picture featuring herself, Deepika Padukone, Dhairya Karwa, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shakun Batra. Along with the picture, Ananya wrote, “Special people, special movie [white heart emoji] #1YearOfGehraiyaan missing everyone So much forever grateful for this Karan Johar and the whole team.” Ananya has also tagged Naseeruddin Shah and Dharma Productions in the post. Replying to the special update, Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped a red heart emoji. Actor Adarsh Gourav followed suit. FYI: Ananya, Siddhant and Adarsh will soon be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (more on that later).

Gehraiyaan was released on Amazon Prime Video. Now, take a look at Ananya Panday's post:





Karan Johar has also shared a heartwarming note to mark one year of Gehraiyaan. The director-producer reposted a video shared by Dharma Productions on Instagram Stories and wrote, “One year of a film that broke ground, switched genre halfway through, was discussed and debated…But most certainly not ignored.”

According to NDTV's Saibal Chatterjee, “Gehraiyaan, an Amazon original movie, uses the cliched device of crashing ocean waves to symbolise the swelling passion of two young people who stray away from their chosen partners, but the plot is about as deep as a muddy swamp. It is about secrets that people keep and lies that they tell to conceal their true selves. Owing to an uninspired, laboured, superficial narrative, it sinks in a puddle of its own making.”



Ananya Panday and her “boys” - Siddhant Chaturdevi and Adarsh Gourav - will soon be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film is currently in its post-production stage. Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar have backed the project.

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturdevi was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.