Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday Looked As Stunning At Launch As She Does In The Trailer

The much-awaited trailer of Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan was released yesterday and it has left viewers excited for the film. The star cast of the film includes Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. And after the trailer release, Ananya Panday has started the promotions of the film. She shared stunning photos on social media and revealed that she has started the promotions of Gehraiyaan. The film is scheduled to premiere on 11 February 2022 on Amazon Prime Videos. The shooting of the film was completed last year and since then, fans have been waiting for the trailer and posters of Gehraiyaan.

For the promotions of Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday looked stylish in a green wrap-around top, which she paired with brown leather pants. She completed her look with brown animal print high heel boots. For the accessories, Ananya Panday chose statement studs. She has kept her makeup minimal and opted for nude shades. Ananya Panday has been styled by Lakshmi Lehr. Her makeup has been done by Stacy Gomes and photographed by Shivam Gupta. The outfit is from Tiger Mist and jewellery from Viange Vintage.

Sharing the photos, Ananya Panday wrote, "#Gehraiyaan promotions legggggoooo trailer out now!!!" Check out Ananya Panday's latest photos:

Gehraiyaan is a romantic drama film directed by Shakun Batra and jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Jouska Films. It has been written by Shakun Batra Sumit Roy Ayesha Devitre, and Yash Sahai. Apart from Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa, the film also has Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in supporting roles.

The film was initially scheduled for a digital premiere on January 25, 2022. But later, it was announced that the film will stream online from February 11.