Gauri Spratt On How Aamir Khan's Family Welcomed Her With Open Arms

Aamir Khan confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt during a pre-birthday meet-and-greet session with the media on March 13, 2025, in Mumbai.

The actor also revealed that he has introduced Gauri to his family, and they have warmly accepted her.

When asked about her experience meeting Aamir Khan's family, Gauri shared that she felt very welcomed with open arms and that everyone was incredibly warm to her, as reported by Deccan Herald.

While introducing Gauri to the media, Aamir Khan said, "Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now, we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half."

Sharing an inside story of his new relationship, Aamir Khan told the media, "For one, she lives in Bangalore, or lived there till recently. So, I would fly down to meet her, and the media scrutiny is less there. So we stayed under the radar."

Regarding how he kept his love life away from the spotlight for 18 months, Aamir Khan added, “Mere ghar pe focus thoda kam hai. Aap log miss kar dete ho. (The focus is not as much on my house. You guys miss things)."

When asked about wedding plans, Aamir replied, "I don't know at the age of 60, mujhe shaadi shobha deti hai ki nahi. My kids are very happy. I am very fortunate to have such great relationships with my ex-wives."

Aamir Khan was first married to film producer Reena Dutta. They have two children – Junaid and Ira Khan. After their separation, the actor married director Kiran Rao in 2005. Though they parted ways in 2021, Aamir and Kiran continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will next appear in Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is the sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par.