Gauri Khan Wished Mom Savita Chhibber On Mother's Day Like This

Image was shared by Gauri Khan. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

It is Mother's Day and needless to say many of our favourite stars have shared special posts on the occasion. On top of the list is Gauri Khan, designer-producer and wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. On Sunday, Gauri Khan shared a lovely image with her mother. In the picture, Gauri Khan looks stylish -- as always -- in a white shirt and a pair of denim pants. Along with the photo, she also added a geotag for Dubai, UAE. In the caption, she said, “Mother's Day [heart and balloon emoji].” In response to the post, Gauri's BFF Maheep Kapoor dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Several fans of Gauri Khan wished her in the comments section.

Recently, a vintage image of Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan went viral on social media. Viveck Vaswani, a Bollywood actor who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in multiple movies, recently posted the endearing photograph on social media. The picture features Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri from their early days of marriage. Viveck Vaswani reminisced about the time when they were shooting for the film Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman in Darjeeling and Shah Rukh had brought his new bride to the location for their honeymoon.

Viveck Vaswani wrote in his post, "Honeymoon in Darjeeling while the first song of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman was being filmed. We went to Delhi, he got married and we went straight to Darjeeling to shoot… with the bride."

Honeymoon in Darjeeling while the first song of RajuBanGayaGentleman was being filmed. We went to Delhi, he got married and we went straight to Darjeeling to shoot… with the bride!! pic.twitter.com/5H41I8O4nI — Viveck Vaswani (@FanViveck) April 28, 2023

Not too long ago, Gauri Khan shared a family portrait with her husband and children. In the caption, she wrote, “My coffee table book, #MyLifeInDesign, now available in stores.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been married since 1991. The couple has three children together. While their eldest son Aryan has launched a lifestyle luxury collective brand, their daughter Suhana will soon make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Their third child AbRam is all of nine.

