Gauri Khan Being Her Stunning Self In This Throwback From Paris

Gauri Khan lit up her Instagram profile on Tuesday by sharing a stunning photograph. In her caption, Gauri revealed that the picture happens to be a throwback from Paris. She didn't reveal in which year the picture was clicked but we simply love it. In the photograph, Gauri Khan can be seen dressed in a black shirt and a matching skirt. She can also be seen wearing a trench coat over it. She accessorised her look with black boots and had her hair styled in curls. Sharing the picture, she captioned the post: "Nostalgia for Paris... Photoshoot." Gauri's friends from the industry, Malaika Arora, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor and others filled up the comments section with heart and fire emojis. "Uff," commented designer Manish Malhotra.

Gauri Khan loves to share throwbacks. She welcomed 2021 with this throwback of herself and husband Shah Rukh Khan and she wrote: "Finally....2021. Happy New Year."

Gauri Khan is an interior decorator and she owns the plush Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. She has given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar among others. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. She also designed Alia Bhatt's vanity van. She is also a film producer and she made her debut as an author last year with the book titled My Life In Design. She made a cameo appearance in Netflix's The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.