Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ahead Of <i>Param Sundari</i> Release, Janhvi Kapoor And Sidharth Malhotra Visit Lalbaugcha Raja

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor paid a visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja. Videos from the venue are already viral. Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor have been paired opposite each other for the first time in Param Sundari, which will release in theatres on August 29.

What's Happening

In the video, Sidharth and Janhvi are seen entering the mandap.

Janhvi looks pretty in a red saree. Sidharth is seen dressed in a traditional kurta. They can be seen interacting with each other before making their way to the pandal.

Ahead of the release, Param Sundari has been in news due to its alleged similarities with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express. Janhvi Kapoor has also received flak for her accent in the film from a Malayali actress and an influencer.

Addressing the issue of similarities, Janhvi Kapoor said in a recent interview, "I am from Kerala in the film, and not all people from the South can be grouped together. It's a different milieu altogether, and it's not like that this is a repetitive thing at all. 2 States was similar, but it came after Chennai Express, and these kinds of films aren't being released every year. The point is people aren't comparing us to something that needs to be forgotten, Chennai Express was an iconic film, with iconic characters and actors."

About Param Sundari

The film deals with the cross-cultural romance between the two leads, one from Delhi and the other from Kerala. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi, the film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Tushar Jalota.