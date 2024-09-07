Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: "<i>Modak</i> Party Begins" For Kartik Aaryan. See His Post

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Kartik Aaryan visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja on Saturday morning. The actor was dressed in his festive best - a blue kurta. The actor shared pictures from his Lalbaugcha Raja visit on Instagram and wrote in his caption, "He is back." Kartik Aaryan, who visits Lalbaugcha Raja every year during the festive period, added in his Instagram caption, "And so am I for his blessings.Modak party begins. Ganpati Bappa Morya." This is what Kartik Aaryan posted:

The actor, who received massive praise for his performance in Chandu Champion this year, shared this post for his mother a few months ago and he wrote, "Nothing makes me feel more like a Champion , than when you are proud of me." This is the post we are talking about:

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. He also featured in Netflix's Dhamaka. His line-up of films also includes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri.

The actor recently starred in Kabir Khan's critically acclaimed sports drama Chandu Champion. He will also star in an untitled project with Karan Johar. The project was announced on Kartik Aaryan's birthday last year.