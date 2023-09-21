Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Vicky Kaushal, Along With Parents, Was Mobbed At Lalbaugcha Raja

Vicky Kaushal at the premise

After Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Utsav with his parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal on Wednesday. However, Vicky's Ganapati darshan has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Vicky Kaushal was mobbed as he was waiting in a queue with parents. He had to make his way with his parents amid a sea of people who thronged the puja premise. Videos from Lalbaugcha Raja mandap are already going viral. In the video, we can see Vicky holding his mother's hands tightly. They can be seen finding it difficult to make their way amid a heavy crowd. Later, Vicky posed for the shutterbugs. Vicky was also clicked with the puja committee members. Vicky wore a green kurta for the occasion while his parents were seen in white.

Take a look at the pictures here:

On Tuesday night, Vicky Kaushal attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with sister-in-law Isabelle Kaif and brother Sunny Kaushal at the Ambani residence. Katrina Kaif couldn't make it to their celebrations. Vicky posed with Sunny and Isabelle for the shutterbugs at the venue. Take a look at the video here:

Vicky Kaushal also shared a few pictures of his OOTN from the festive night. The actor wore a white sherwani. In the carousel, the actor can be seen sharing a candid moment with Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle. Take a look at the pictures here:

Varun Dhawan, Esha Deol visited Lalbaugcha Raja on Wednesday as well. Varun shared a few images on his Instagram too. He wrote in the caption, "Had the best darshan today at #laalbaghcharaja." Take a look at Varun's post here:

Vicky Kaushal was busy with the promotions of The Great Indian Family, which will hit the theatres on September 22. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa and Yashpal Sharma among others.