Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Inside Shilpa Shetty's Puja And Mini Fam-Jam

Shilpa Shetty shared this on Ganesh Chaturthi (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Highlights Shilpa brought Bappa home on Wednesday Shilpa shared photos from her Puja "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to my Instafam," she wrote

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Shilpa Shetty celebrated the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi with a close-knit fam-jam. Shilpa shared photos from the Ganpati puja at her residence on Thursday, along with a wish for her fans and followers. "Om Shree Ganeshaya namah. Our Gannu Raja is back! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to my Instafam. May all the obstacles be removed and you all be blessed with success," wrote Shilpa Shetty. She was joined for the puja by six-year-old son Viaan, husband Raj Kundra and sister Shamita Shetty, who also shared a photo from inside the festivities on her feed with the caption: "Wishing everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May lord Ganesha remove all your obstacles and fill your lives with love, peace and joy."

Dressed in a yellow and purple saree, Shilpa looks stunning in the photos while Shamita joins her in white traditional attire. The "men in white" also stole some of the spotlight from the Shetty sisters. In the family photo, Viaan adorably greets Shilpa's Instafam with folded hands in front of a beautifully decorated pandal.

Let's go inside Shilpa Shetty's Ganesh Chaturthi festivities:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed Bappa home on Wednesday evening. Dressed in a pink salwar kameez, Shilpa was photographed worshipping the Ganpati idol ahead of welcoming Bappa to the pandal.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcome Bappa!

Earlier this month, Shilpa Shetty and Viaan celebrated Janmashtamiwith an adorable dahi handi breaking ritual at their residence. She had shared a video of little Viaan making his debut at breaking dahi handi. "My little Kanhaiya, our son Viaan Raj, trying his hand at breaking the dahi handi for the first time," she wrote.

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi, everyone!