Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington And Rose Leslie To Have A Castle Wedding Soon

The ceremony is to be held at the remote Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, which has been in Leslie's family for 900 years

Entertainment | | Updated: June 23, 2018 18:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Game Of Thrones' Kit Harington And Rose Leslie To Have A Castle Wedding Soon

Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie announced their engagement last year (courtesy kitharingtonn)

London: 

Highlights

  1. The stars are reported to be marrying in north-eastern Scotland
  2. The ceremony is to be held at the remote Wardhill Castle
  3. It has been in Leslie's family for 900 years
Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte in fantasy TV saga Game of Thrones, are to wed in Britain on Saturday. The 31-year-old stars are reported to be tying the knot in north-eastern Scotland, with co-stars Emilia Clarke, who played Daenerys Targaryen, and Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister, arriving at nearby Aberdeen on Friday.
 
 

Game of Thrones cast members arrive in Scotland for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's wedding

A post shared by Game of Thrones (@gameofthronesnotofficial) on



The couple, who met on set in 2012, announced the engagement in the Times newspaper last September, and the wedding date was submitted to the local registry office last month.
 

The ceremony is to be held at the remote Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire, which has been in Leslie's family for 900 years, according to the Daily Mail.
 
 

Sweet dreams everyone #missthemattheoliviers

A post shared by Rose Leslie (@aboutroseleslie) on



She left the show in 2014, but Harington's iconic character has appeared in every episode.
 
 

i'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse.. #worldkissday

A post shared by Rose Leslie (@aboutroseleslie) on



Harington told L'Uomo Vogue that the on-screen romance contributed to the pair getting together, after filming in Iceland in 2012.

"The country is beautiful ... the Northern Lights are magical ... it was there that I fell in love," he said.
 


Comments
"If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love."


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

jon snowygritte wedding

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................