Game Of Thrones Actor Kit Harington Is In Rehab For Stress And Alcoholism: Reports

Game Of Thrones actor Kit Harington is currently undergoing psychological coaching and behavioural therapy at wellness retreat Prive-Swiss in Connecticut, reports Page Six. Variety also confirmed the news with a statement from the actor's spokesperson, who said: "Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues." Page Six said that Kit has been in rehab for almost a month now, which means he checked in weeks ahead of the show's finale on May 19; Kit Harington told Variety in an interview piece in March that he had begun therapy two seasons ago. As per the Page Six report, Kit Harington checked into the rehab for experiencing anxiety after wrapping Game Of Thrones: "He's in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol," the publication quoted a source as saying."

The Game Of Thrones cast has spoken at length about how connected they are to the show and to each other - for many, the eight-year-long series was their first acting job. Kit Harington also revealed on The Graham Norton Show that he was extremely emotional after filming the final season.

In March, Kit told Variety in an interview that he resorted to therapy after learning about the fate of his character on the show. More recently, fans got a glimpse of a distressed Kit Harington in the last episode of Game Of Thrones documentary The Last Watch. Upon learning about how the storyline plays out in the finale, an emotional Kit broke down at the script reading session. On the Late Night Show With Jimmy Fallon, he confessed he was "shocked and surprised."

Kit Harington's character Jon Snow ends Game Of Thrones season 8 by killing his aunt/lover/queen Daenerys Targaryen and is then banished to beyond the Wall with what's left of the wildlings and the Night's Watch.

Speaking to Variety in the March interview, Kit described his resurrection in Season 6 as the "darkest period on the show" and added: "That was a time when I started therapy and started talking to people. I had felt very unsafe, and I wasn't talking to anyone."

Kit Harington has a history of public misbehaviour while inebriated. In January last year, he was reportedly dragged out of a pub in New York after a bar brawl.

Kit Harington married his Game Of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie in June last year. The British actor played one of the most favourite and most criticised characters on the show - Jon Snow, whose storyline has startled fans across eight seasons.