Kit Harington, Allegedly Drunk, 'Dragged Out' Of A New York Bar: Report

New Delhi:



Actor Kit Harington, best-known for playing Jon Snow in, was allegedly thrown out of a bar in New York after a dispute around a pool table, reports TMZ . He was allegedly "drunk and uncontrollable." "Kit was asked to leave and did, but came back and finally had to be physically removed ... dragged out of the bar," an eye-witness told TMZ . The 31-year-old actor was at Barfly bar on Friday. He bellied up to the pool table for a game. He was not in his right mind and started banging on the table, grabbing at pool cues and getting in peoples' faces, the report further stated.Kit Harington is reportedly in New York with his partner and formerco-star Rose Leslie. He was last seen in the HBO period dramaas Robert Catesby. Kit proposed to Rose last July. "Kit recently cooked Rose a romantic candlelight dinner and proposed to her," a source told Life & Style Magazine . Who wouldn't melt down on such a gesture? "She burst into tears and immediately said yes!" the source added. "They recently moved in together and are already planning their upcoming nuptials," the source said. A day after the alleged incident, Kit Harington was attended the 7th Annual Sean Penn & Friends Haiti Rising Gala in California, withco-star Emilia Clarke. The charity event was held to support the J/P Haitian Relief Organization.The seventh season ofended last year. The final season returns to HBO in 2019.