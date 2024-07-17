US Singer's 'Rehab' Post After 'Drunk' Performance Of National Anthem

Soon after Andress' performance, social media was abuzz with criticism.

American singer Ingrid Andress has revealed that she was "drunk" when she performed the national anthem at the Major League Baseball's (MLB) Home Run Derby and is seeking treatment now.

In a post on X, Andress, 32, addressed her out-of-tune performance of the 'Star-Spangled Banner' at the Globe Life Field in Texas' Arlington on Monday evening and announced that she would check into a rehab facility for required help.

"I'm not gonna bulls*** y'll, I was drunk last night. I'm checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need," she wrote. Andress later apologised to her fans and the MLB for the same.

"I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is. I hear it's super fun," she added.

Many speculated the singer struggled with more than just the in-ear issues on stage. Her performance, according to reports, started off-key and even strained for high notes.

Several termed it among the worst national anthem performances ever heard during a major professional sporting event, The Guardian reported.

Some social media users compared it to Fergie's rendition before the 2018 NBA All-Star game.

Who is Ingrid Andress?

Andress came into the limelight after her appearance in the second season of The Sing-Off as a part of the Pitch Slapped group in 2010. While the group got eliminated early, Andress returned to the show as part of another group, Delilah, in the next season.

In 2020, she debuted her first album, Lady Like, which topped the Billboard's Emerging Artists chart.

She was later nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy in 2021. However, she lost to rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

While her most recent album -- Good Person -- was released in 2022, Andress is now gearing up for the release of her new single Colorado 9 next week.