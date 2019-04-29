Game Of Thrones 8: How The Starks Went From Winterfell To Twitter Trends (Spoilers Ahead)

SPOILER ALERT: Those who haven't watched Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 yet, should just steer clear of what's written ahead.

Game Of Thrones 8: How The Starks Went From Winterfell To Twitter Trends (Spoilers Ahead)

Arya and Bran Stark in a still from previous Game Of Thrones episode (courtesy Twitter)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Arya Stark plays an important role in GoT's new episode
  2. Twitter can't stop talking about Arya Stark's epic scene
  3. Twitter also draws a reference to past season

SPOILER ALERT

Those who haven't watched Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 yet, should just steer clear of what's written ahead. But for those who have already, it would be a fun read to go through what Twitter has to say about the new episode. The Season 8 Episode 3 finally breaks the lull of the first two episodes as Winterfell came out a winner after a Long Night of battling White Walkers, a full grown zombie dragon and the Night King. Courtesy, Arya Stark and the Catspaw dagger which Bran had handed over to her one season ago. The highpoint of the new episode is that after a prolonged battle, Arya kills the Night King with her Valyrian dagger, also disintegrating his army of the dead. While it was a surprise for all of us when Arya literally drops like a bomb on the Night King to save Bran, stranded in Godswoods, looks like Bran knew all along.

Now, Twitter is thankful to Arya Stark but is also cheering for the three-eyed raven - Bran, who it looks like knew what he was doing in Season 7. He got the Valyrian dagger from Littlefinger and soon gave it up to Arya with a sombre expression on his face.

Twitter is all happy for the brother-sister duo's unintentional season-long planning:

Meanwhile, Cersei also propped up on Twitter trends because of several memes because she is on Arya's list. Twitter is suggesting that Arya Stark will perhaps put on Jamie Lannister's face to finally kill Cersei.

How cool is the Bran-Arya connect? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.



