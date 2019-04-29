Game Of Thrones 8: How The Starks Went From Winterfell To Twitter Trends (Spoilers Ahead)

Arya and Bran Stark in a still from previous Game Of Thrones episode (courtesy Twitter)

SPOILER ALERT

Those who haven't watched Game Of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 yet, should just steer clear of what's written ahead. But for those who have already, it would be a fun read to go through what Twitter has to say about the new episode. The Season 8 Episode 3 finally breaks the lull of the first two episodes as Winterfell came out a winner after a Long Night of battling White Walkers, a full grown zombie dragon and the Night King. Courtesy, Arya Stark and the Catspaw dagger which Bran had handed over to her one season ago. The highpoint of the new episode is that after a prolonged battle, Arya kills the Night King with her Valyrian dagger, also disintegrating his army of the dead. While it was a surprise for all of us when Arya literally drops like a bomb on the Night King to save Bran, stranded in Godswoods, looks like Bran knew all along.

Now, Twitter is thankful to Arya Stark but is also cheering for the three-eyed raven - Bran, who it looks like knew what he was doing in Season 7. He got the Valyrian dagger from Littlefinger and soon gave it up to Arya with a sombre expression on his face.

Twitter is all happy for the brother-sister duo's unintentional season-long planning:

So Bran gave that dagger to Arya?

Bran doesn't like spoilers .

Bran knew how it's gonna end but kept his mouth shut. #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/4QQEQvumlk — Abhishek (@Abhi17x89) April 29, 2019

#GameofThrones



The army of the dead, the white walkers, the night king, winter



Arya and Bran: pic.twitter.com/XTeirrGMps — Joe (@JoeSaunders) April 29, 2019

Bran gave Arya the Valyrian steel dagger in the same spot she used it to kill the #NightKing#GameofThrones#BattleofWinterfellpic.twitter.com/vwYvBdJ96m — Game of Thrones Facts (@thronesfacts) April 29, 2019

The dagger Bran gave to Arya makes so much sense right now. Bran knew it all along. #GameofThrones#AryaStarkpic.twitter.com/a1bMfUxbAY — (@Sushant_Kaushal) April 29, 2019

Bran signaling Arya to sneak up on the night king pic.twitter.com/X4NOnkiK9t — ya girl (@scusemyfrenchhh) April 29, 2019

Bran gave Arya the dagger in this exact spot, he really knew that she was the one. #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/NL24exDYZp — GoT cast doing things (@gotactivity) April 29, 2019

Bran gave Arya the dagger. He knew! He knew!! The whole time he knew Arya that girl #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/NP8mRvwKI7 — Gioia (@Luck12ThatsMyQB) April 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Cersei also propped up on Twitter trends because of several memes because she is on Arya's list. Twitter is suggesting that Arya Stark will perhaps put on Jamie Lannister's face to finally kill Cersei.

Arya and Dany on their Way to kill Cersei #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/LelcIicOez — Jesse Dela cruz (@jjzurcaled21) April 29, 2019

Jamie is gonna die and Arya will use his face to get close to Cersei and kill her. — Salad (@_PSalad) April 29, 2019

Bran after Arya came, even though he knew she was coming:#GameofThronespic.twitter.com/JaP5hsdFKb — if procrastination was a person (@xpxmua) April 29, 2019

All Arya has to do is kill Jamie take his face and Skeng Cersei that's that on that — Maiyah (@maiyahgrant) April 29, 2019

I'm torn between Arya completing her list & killing Cersei



Or Jamie being the one to kill Cersei https://t.co/CGggM5AVz2 — brownlivesstillmatter (@nena_letete) April 29, 2019

How cool is the Bran-Arya connect? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

