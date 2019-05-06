Game Of Thrones 8, Episode 4 Recap: Cersei vs Daenerys (Spoiler Alert)

A still from Game Of Thrones 8 (courtesy HBOPR)

Highlights Daenerys' army suffers a great loss Jaime chooses his side for the Last Battle Sansa still doesn't trust Daenerys

*SPOILER ALERT*

The episode begins with a final goodbye to the heroes of the great war, especially Ser Jorah Mormont and Theon Greyjoy. Daenerys Targaryen continues to mourn the death of Ser Jorah Mormont, who remained loyal to her from the beginning of her quest to the Iron Throne and even battled the deadly greyscale disease to fight by her side. Meanwhile, Sansa bids adieu to Theon, who helped her against Ramsay Bolton. A mass funeral pyre is lit at Winterfell to send-off the men and women who "guarded the realms of men," as Jon Snow put it in his farewell speech.

At the feast, Daenerys rechristens Gendry as Gendry Baratheon, Lord of Storm's End, in a tactical move to eliminate the threat of Storm's End, which belongs to House Baratheon. As Robert Baratheon, who took the throne from Daenerys' father Aerys II Targaryen, is dead and so are his brothers, Daenerys named Gendry, an illegitimate son, as the Lord, thereby making him an ally rather than a threat. Gendry later proposes to Arya, who turns him down saying, "You'll be a wonderful Lord but I'm not a Lady. I never have been."

Daenerys raises a toast to Arya Stark, the hero of Winterfell, just minutes after Bran Stark tells Tyrion Lannister that he doesn't want tobe the Lord of Winterfell.

Tormund praises Jon Snow's valour and recounts his story on the battlefield which makes Daenerys uncomfortable and she exits the party. When the crowd disbands, Daenerys returns to the meet Jon Snow. They discuss Ser Jorah - Daenerys tells him that though he loved her, she didn't love him back the way she loves Jon. And after a brief kiss, they discuss the elephant in the room - Jon's true identity. Jon says that Daenerys is his queen and that he doesn't want the Iron Throne. Daenerys tells Jon that he shouldn't tell anyone about his real name and lineage in order to protect their relationship. He wants Arya and Sansa to know the truth.

In another part of the episode, Tormund realises that he's fighting a lost battle trying to impress Brienne, who has eyes only for Jaime Lannister. Jaime and Brienne later hook up (finally!!).

The core team discuss the battle plan for the Last War. They come up with a strategy to isolate Cersei and make the people of King's Landing realise that only Cersei is the enemy. Sansa and Daenerys have a small argument. Sansa suggests that the armies rest and recuperate before taking off for the Last Battle while Daenerys decides they march off immediately.

Ser Bronn arrives in Winterfell to negotiate with Jaime and Tyrion. Cersei sent Ser Bronn to kill Jaime and Tyrion, however he negotiates a better deal with the Lannister brothers as he thinks the Daenerys will win the battle eventually.

Jon talks to Arya, Sansa and Bran in private to ensure that they are on the same page when it comes to Daenerys. Jon asks Bran to tell their sisters the truth after swearing them to secrecy. Meanwhile, Tyrion tries his best to turn Sansa around in Daenerys' favour. She doesn't want Jon Snow to go to the South. Tyrion puts a compelling case in favour Daenerys' favour saying people trust her and Sansa leaves on an ominous note saying, "What if there's someone else? Someone better?"

Jon bids adieu to his friends (including his direwolf Ghost) in the North to march towards the South for the final battle. Tyrion discusses the "Jon secret" with Lord Varys and they both conclude that not only does Jon Snow have a better claim to the throne but people in the North will prefer Jon to be their King rather than accepting Daenerys as their Queen.

Daenerys moves towards South on Drogon with Rhaegal by her side. However, even before they can enter the perimeter, Euron Greyjoy ambushes them, kills Rhaegal using the Qyburn's Scorpion and also destroys their fleet. Cersei takes Missandei, Daenerys' closest ally, captive. Daenerys, Tyrion and Varys revise their war strategy. Tyrion suggests that they speak to Cersei to give the throne in return for their life. Daenerys thinks it's no use, but she wants the people of King's Landing to know that she tried her best to avoid the war.

Varys now thinks that it was mistake to put his faith in Daenerys and believes that Jon will be a better ruler of the Seven Kingdoms. Tyrion, who knows Jon doesn't care about sitting on a throne, tries to convince Varys to remain loyal to the Queen. His answer isn't very reassuring.

Back in the North, the word about the ambush compels Jaime to leave Brienne and the North and join the war. Jaime recounts all things evil he has done to protect Cersei and leaves Winterfell, breaking Brienne's heart.

Daenerys arrives at King's Landing with a small battalion, including Grey Worm and Tyrion. Tyrion negotiates with Cersei's hand Qyburn on terms of surrender but to no effect. Tyrion then directly speaks to Cersei, trying to appeal to her better side. He fails and Missandei of Naath is executed in front of Daenerys and Grey Worm.

Missandei's last word: "Dracarys."

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.