Game Of Thrones 8, Episode 2 Recap: Bran Reveals What The Night King Wants As White Walkers Arrive At Winterfell

A still from Game Of Thrones 8, episode 2. (Image courtesy: Hotstar)

The second episode jumps straight into Jaime Lannister's trial where Daenerys Targaryen and Sansa are unwilling to forgive him for the deeds he has done in the past - killing Daenerys' father and ruining the House of Stark. However, Brienne of Tarth vouches for Jaime and he is handed a sword by a suspecting Grey Worm. During the trial, Bran Stark's stinker, 'things we do for love' was the winner - Jaime pushed Bran out of a tower several years ago to ensure his incestuous relationship with Cersei Lannister remains secret. In a section of the episode, Jaime apologises to Bran, who says he's "not angry at anyone." Bran, who is the three-eyed raven, told Jaime that he plays a crucial role in the war to come, which is why his actions in the past were not important in the present day. Jaime, who appears to be tying all the loose end, also requests Brienne of Tarth to let him serve under her command.

Daenerys is upset with Tyrion for believing that Cersei Lannister would help them in the Great War and she threatens him with his suspension as the Hand Of Queen if he fails help her get the Iron Throne. Daenerys discusses the role of the hand with Ser Jorah, who would have been the Queen's hand if his arrival was imminent. Ser Jorah, however, advises Daenerys to forgive Tyrion and allow him to continue his role.

Daenerys also has a heart to heart conversation with Sansa, trying to convince her of her intention. Sansa tells Daenerys that she can see that Jon Snow is in love with her and that she thinks men in love can be manipulated easily. However, Daenerys says that she left her quest for the Iron Throne (her only ambition) aside to fight Jon Snow's battle and asks her, "who manipulated whom?" Daenerys then confesses that Jon Snow is only the second man in her life whom she's ever loved (the first was "a lot taller"). For the time being it appears that Sansa and Daenerys are on the same page.

Arya is curious about the army of the dead and questions Gendry about the White Walker. She proves her mettle as a marksman and reminds him to get on with making her weapon, which she gets in time for the war. Gendry reveals to Arya that he was Robert Baratheon's illegitimate son. Away from the rest at Winterfell, Arya and Gendry hook up.

As the party at Winterfell decide on their battle plan, Bran reveals the Night King is after him and offers himself as bait to lure him in the open. Bran says that the Night King wants to erase the world and he, Bran, is the "memory." Theon offers to protect Bran. When Tyrion tries to get involved in the war, Daenerys discourages him saying that he's "here because of his mind" reassuring that his position as the hand is quite secure.

Tyrion, Jaime, Brienne, Tormund Giantsbane and Ser Bronn catch up before the war began. They discuss how they all arrived in Winterfell for different purposes and through different routes but they were now united by a cause. Tyrion thinks they have the odds to survive. Jaime Lannister anoints Brienne of Tarth as a knight of the Seven Kingdoms, against the tradition. Tyrion, Tormund and Ser Bronn cheer for her. As Winterfell gears up for war, Ser Jorah receives an unexpected gift from Samwell Tarly. Sam presents Ser Joarh with his family sword, which he stole from his father's house. The sword is significant in the war to come as it's made of valyrian steel, which can kill the White Walkers.

In the crypt, before Lyanna Stark's statue, Jon Snow tells Daenerys the truth of his parentage and though, visibly upset, she confirmed his right to the throne. However, before they could discuss their situation, the White Walkers arrive in Winterfell.

