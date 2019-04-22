All The Best Reactions And Memes On The Latest Episode Of Game Of Thrones

Game Of Thrones: The latest episode has inspired a ton of memes.

If you haven't yet gotten around to watching the second episode of the final season of Game Of Thrones, you may want to steer clear of this article. After all, nobody likes spoilers - and this one is full of it. Game Of Thrones season 8, episode 2, aired a few hours earlier this morning and Twitter is already abuzz with everything that happened on the show. From Jaime Lannister's trial to that Arya and Gendry scene, from Brienne of Tarth to Bran's "things we do for love" zinger - this episode had a lot that left viewers on the edge of their seats.

As Brienne, Arya and #GOTS8E2 trend on Twitter, here's a look at how people reacted to the latest episode of Game Of Thrones:

they gave us so many emotional scenes. Brienne getting knighted, Arya and gendry finally getting together, Sansa and Theon reunion and Greyworm and Missandei talking about the future. I can't wait for my heart to be TORN APART when half of them die next episode :) #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/BIWkkKGpXv — ???? kc ???? (@arthistorydork) April 22, 2019

Tormund Giantsbane elicited quite a few reactions

One of the best moments of season 8 #GOTS8E2pic.twitter.com/p0fTFGOZyQ — Victoria (@Sarah_smiles105) April 22, 2019

And of course, so did Arya and Gendry

Seems like a lot of people wanted to wash their eyes out after that scene

I think I just felt all 17.4 million #got viewers shield their eyes at the same time during that #arya scene that we shall collectively never speak of again pic.twitter.com/5X3J5GgUZQ — Siobhan Darlington (@Nature_Darling) April 22, 2019

Take a look at some of the other highlights of the show - and the hilarious reactions they prompted on Twitter

Daenerys: I came to Winterfell to fight for Jon because I love him

Jon: My real name is Aegon Targaryen

Daenerys: #GOTS8E2#GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/GDf09vBclR — ankit (@ankitt_15) April 22, 2019

And finally some hilarious Game Of Thrones spoilers without context

What did you like best about Game Of Thrones season 8, episode 2? Let us know using the comments section below.

