Game Of Thrones 8: Cersei At Cleganebowl Memes Are Pure Laughter Therapy (Spoiler Alert)

Cersei and Jamie of Game Of Thrones 8 (courtesy Instagram)

Highlights Game Of Thrones finale is just one episode away The fifth episode was an eventful one and inspired several memes Cersei and Daenerys have been top trends on Twitter

If you haven't watched the latest episode of Game Of Thrones, proceed at your own risk because a lot is about to happen now onwards. Soon after The Bells rang in King's Landing, the Cleganebowl turned out to be one of the most talked about events from Season 8 Episode 5 - not only because of the Hound and the Mountain's not-so-brotherly fight but also for Cersei walking past the duelling brothers in her signature "whatever" manner. Twitter as usual is the most creative of all and came up with such hilarious memes that we are rolling on the floor laughing right now. Without much ado, take a look at some of the best memes we've curated for you.

Cersei is me when I'd walk into the kitchen to get cereal while my parents were arguing #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/DZeKnzWfAA — officialaudreybitching (@rileynotserious) May 14, 2019

I still cannot believe Cersei tip toed by the hound and the mountain #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/ef1s7JtyBo — the baddie bey (@baddiexbeyy) May 13, 2019

I am STILL yelling at Cersei walking pass the Mountain and the Hound like....... pic.twitter.com/41AFkzev2P — Cersei Deserved Better (@BionicBombshell) May 13, 2019

Cersei when the clegane brothers were staring each other down #GameofThronespic.twitter.com/pC7HYdGU80 — Liz (@lizdoes) May 13, 2019

Cersei walkin pass the Hound and the Mountain #GameOfThronespic.twitter.com/I7BCypWX3R — Regjinn Filanjjj (@PaulsEggs1) May 13, 2019

Cersei before Clegane Bowl: pic.twitter.com/Z6TZvDjLyQ — Brandon AV (@TheBrantasm) May 13, 2019

Cersei passing through Clegane bowl pic.twitter.com/98B05o4lSh — M (@TheRealHayek) May 14, 2019

Cersei at the Clegane bowl pregame: pic.twitter.com/0poFNB3Yzn — (@Negroologist) May 13, 2019

Cersei tip-toing past the Hound and the Mountain on the stairs of the Red Keep ironically landed her on the Seven Kingdoms - the floor map Cersei so patiently had got created. There, she had an emotional reunion with her brother-lover Jamie Lannister only to be buried under debris of a destroyed Red Keep later. Cersei and Jamie's inglorious and sudden death also got Twitter irked to a certain degree but memes will always be there:

Cersei: I want our baby to live! The rock: pic.twitter.com/H9KPuubcKW — Jason Franco (@What_the_franc) May 14, 2019

Let's give it up for the one who killed Cersei and Jaime Lannister! pic.twitter.com/DWg9CDPSox — Radar Targaryen (@PeepingBran) May 14, 2019

we waited 8 years for cersei to be killed by a bunch of rocks? #gameofthronespic.twitter.com/XoHT2mcAAx — Arman Singh Walia (@ArmanWalia) May 13, 2019

Meanwhile on Game Of Thrones, Daenerys finally turned into the much anticipated "Mad Queen" just when The Bells rang in King's Landing as a sign of surrender. But Daenerys still had Drogon burn down King's Landing literally to the ashes, which left Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister, Arya Stark and basically everyone who's Team Dany in utter shock. The episode ended on a dramatic note with Arya Stark, covered in ashes, riding out of King's Landing on a white horse.

The Game Of Thrones finale is scheduled for Monday morning in India.

