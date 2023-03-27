Game Changer: On Ram Charan's Birthday, His Film With Kiara Advani Gets A Title

Ram Charan shared this picture. (courtesy: alwaysramcharan)

On the occasion of his 38th birthday, Ram Charan unveiled the name of his next film with Kiara Advani. The film, which was tentatively titled as RC15, is now named Game Changer. The actor shared a video on his Instagram handle and wrote, "#GameChanger it is !" The video gives a hint of the film's story as we can see a chess piece with a swastika logo underneath. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under their banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer is a political-action thriller.

Helmed by S Shankar, Ram Charan will play a dual role in the movie. Game Changer also stars Anjali, S. J. Suryah and Jayaram in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Game Changer Team celebrated Ram Charan's birthday on the sets with co-star Kiara Advani, director S Shankar and choreographer Prabhu Deva. In the images, Ram Charan, looking dapper in a blue shirt and white pants, can be seen cutting the cake.

Also, Ram Charan received a grand welcome on the sets of Game Changer after his film RRR won the Oscars for Best Original Song for the viral track Naatu Naatu. Ram Charan shared a video on his Instagram handle thanking everyone for the "sweet surprise". "Can't thank you all enough for such a warm welcome. Our Grand master @prabhudevaofficial sir thank you for the sweet surprise. Feels great to be back at shoot #RC15," read the caption.

Game Changer marks the debut of director S Shankar in the Telugu film industry. The movie is expected to release this year, but the makers are yet to announce the release date.