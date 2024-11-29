Game Changer New Song Naa Naa Hyraanaa: Ram Charan-Kiara Advani's Chemistry Combusts

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani fans, we have an update on Game Changer. On Thursday, the makers of the upcoming action thriller dropped the film's third song Naa Naa Hyraanaa. From the picturesque location to Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's chemistry, the track has ticked all the boxes. Their vibrant outfits have added an extra edge to the frame. Naa Naa Hyraanaa was composed by Thaman S. Karthik and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their voices. The choreography was taken care of by Bosco Martis. Sharing a clip of the track on Instagram, the makers wrote, “Feel The Love With The Melody Of The Year!”

Ram Charan also shared the song release announcement on Instagram and said, “Melody of the year!!! One of my favourite tracks from Game Changer has got to be Naa Naa Hyraanaa. Karthik's vocals blend perfectly with Shreya Ghoshal's mesmerising voice creating a truly unforgettable experience. Thaman S' melody is simply superb. Rockstar choreography that is worth all the praise, Bosco Martis you killed it.”

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled Game Changer's teaser during a special event in Lucknow. The event was attended by Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Director S Shankar and producer Dil Raju were present as well. Game Changer marks the return of Shankar into the political thriller genre. Ram Charan plays the role of a police officer who battles corruption while dealing with a high-stakes government position.

Ahead of the teaser release, it was Kiara Advani's poster that made the right noises. The actress looked like a goddess in a mermaid-inspired blue gown. “One day away from witnessing the magic of Global Star Ram Charan and the beautiful Kiara Advani,” read the side note.

You do not want to miss Ram Charan's poster where the actor displayed unbeatable swag in a checkered lungi sitting on the railway tracks. Have a look:

Game Changer is ready to take the audience on a high-octane action ride on January 10.