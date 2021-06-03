Gal Gadot Is The Real Wonder (Woman) In This Dreamy Portrait

Gal Gadot in a still from the video. (courtesy gal_gadot)

Oh, Gal Gadot! Stunning can't even begin to describe her latest Instagram entry. The actress shared a video of herself chilling in a pool of sorts. The greyscale video features Gal with her face immersed in water. She almost stole our hearts when she smiled all of a sudden. The actress simply added a blue heart emoji to her post. No caption needed. Gal accessorised her look with a pair of black sunglasses and her million-dollar smile. The comments section of her post was filled up with heart emojis from fans and we are not surprised at all, given the actress' popularity around the globe. She has over 54 million followers on Instagram (just saying).

Take a look at her post here:

Gal shared a special post on Thursday, summing up herWonder Woman journey. She wrote in her caption: "Wonder Woman came out 4 years ago and changed my life...Thank you all so much for the love, I'm forever grateful for this amazing opportunity and I promise we will always do everything to keep and tell Wonder Woman's story in the best way possible. Love and peace."

Take a look at the post here:

Gal Gadot, best-known to fans of DC universe as Wonder Woman, will soon be seen in Death On The Nile, an adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel of the same name. The film also stars Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, Letitia Wright and Bollywood actor Ali Fazal. She will also star as Cleopatra in an upcoming Hollywood film, the details of which have not been revealed as of now.

Gal Gadot, a former beauty queen, has starred in films such as the Fast And Furious series, Justice League, Criminal, Keeping Up With The Joneses, Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Kicking Out Shoshana and Triple 9, to name a few.