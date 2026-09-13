Gajraj Rao Calls Out Social Media Fleas, Asks Mark Zuckerberg For A Solution

Actor Gajraj Rao has a rather specific social media problem, and he wants to know if anyone has found a solution yet. The actor took to Instagram to ask how one should deal with people who use the comments section of someone else's post to air their own complaints, requests and frustrations.

Gajraj Rao explained that he often leaves comments when he genuinely likes something he sees online. It could be an actor's performance, a writer-director's work, a birthday post, a poem, a restaurant recommendation or even something as simple as a pair of shoes, glasses or a phone. For him, commenting is simply a way of appreciating the post and acknowledging it.

"Lekin kai baar aisa hota hai, ki koi namuna, mere comment ke neeche apni bhadas taang jaata hai... ‘ye phone bakwas hai' ‘is car ki after sales service zero hai, mujhe call back nahi karte' ‘is restaurant ka khana mujhe nahi jamta' ‘Akshay Kumar se meri baat karwa do' ‘Kartik ke liye mere paas ek script hai, aap unko bolo mere DM ko reply karain' ... jaise khoon ke pissu hote hain, ye tamam log social media pissu hote hain... kisi ke bhi piche tang jaate hain... arre apna alag se post karo na...(But sometimes it happens that some guy just vents under my comment… ‘this phone is crap' ‘the after-sales service of this car is zero, they don't call me back' ‘I don't like the food at this restaurant' ‘Get me Akshay Kumar on the line' ‘I have a script for Kartik, can you tell him to reply to my DM' … they're like blood-sucking leeches, all these people are social media leeches… they bother everyone… hey, just make your own post...)" he wrote.

Gajraj Rao's note began with an explanation of why he comments on posts in the first place.

"Aap ko koi post achhi lagti hai, aap us post ke neeche comment karte hain... acknowledge karne ke liye, appreciation ke liye... kisi actor ki performance achhi lagi, kisi writer-director ka kaam achha laga... kisi ki saalgirah hai... koi khoobsoorat jagah ke baare main bata raha hai... koi samaj ke bhale ki baat kar raha hai... kisi ne achhi kavita likh maari... koi restaurant mujhe achha laga... koi chashma-juta-phone mujhe bha gaya... main comment kar deta hoon... mujhe tasalli milti hai... mujhe achha lagta hai...(If you like a post, you comment under it... to acknowledge it, to show appreciation... if you liked an actor's performance, liked a writer-director's work... it's someone's birthday... someone is talking about a beautiful place... someone is talking about something good for society... someone wrote a nice poem... I liked a restaurant... I liked someone's glasses-shoes-phone... I just comment... it gives me satisfaction... I feel good...)."

He ended the post by asking his followers if there is a way to handle these "social media pissu" and jokingly wondered if Mark Zuckerberg had already found a solution.

"Kya karna chahiye aise logo ka? Mark ne inka koi ilaaj nahi dhoondha? Kisi ke paas solution hai? (What should we do with people like this? Has Mark not found any solution for them? Does anyone have a solution?)," his note concluded.

Gajraj Rao's Work Front

Gajraj Rao has been part of several popular films, including Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Satyaprem Ki Katha and Jolly LLB 3.