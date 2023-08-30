Gadar 2 Box Office Collection Day 19: Sunny Deol's Film Had A 'Super-Solid' Third Tuesday

Sunny Deol in a still from the movie. (Courtesy: ZeeStudios)

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 didn't show any sign of slowing down at the box office on the third Tuesday of its release. The movie, marching towards the 500 crore club, minted more than Rs 5 crore on Tuesday. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh's report, the movie recorded "SUPER-SOLID [third] Tuesday." The total earnings of the movie now reached over Rs 465 crore. Taran Adarsh predicts that the movie will retain its hold today, courtesy Raksha Bandhan holiday. Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 film Gadar, released on August 11 in theatres and it clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.

"#Gadar2 records a SUPER-SOLID [third] Tue... Expect another STRONG DAY today [#RakshaBandhan holiday]... [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 13.75 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 4.60 cr, Tue 5.10 cr [better than Mon]. Total: ₹ 465.75 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice, " wrote Taran Adarsh on Instagram.

Take a look at his post here:

Gadar 2 is having a mega run at the box office since its release. However, it opened to average reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Gadar 2 is strictly for three categories of people: Sunny Deol fans, those that miss the unbridled excesses of Bollywood of yore, and those that believe that "hate thy neighbour" is an axiom worth cheering for in a movie theatre. The film has enough to please them all - and then some."

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively.