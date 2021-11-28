Arjun Rampal's Well-Spent Sunday With Son Arik. Pic Courtesy - Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal with Arik. (Image courtesy: rampal72)

Arjun Rampal is a doting father and this is evident from his photos on Instagram. From spending fun weekends with his daughters to vacationing with his baby son, the actor is a complete family man. Now, the actor has shared another picture with his son Arik sitting comfortably in his arms. While Arjun Rampal is seen looking at his son, Arik has a serious expression on his face but looks adorable as ever. Sharing the image, Arjun Rampal said in the caption, “Sunday Ke Fundey.” And, guess who clicked the photo? Gabriella Demetriades - Arik's mom and Arjun Rampal's stunning partner -- was behind the lens for this picture.

Gabriella Demetriades even dropped by the comment section to demand some credit for the picture. She wrote, “I never get credit,” with a crying emoji. See the image here:

A few days ago, Arjun Rampal also shared a video of Arik getting his first haircut. And, the little one had one of the best hands styling his hair - celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Sharing a video of the haircut session where Arik is seen busy playing with a water-spray bottle, Arjun Rampal said, “My Arik gets his first haircut. By the legend Aalim Hakim himself, ty (thank you) my brother he's loving it and can we blame him? Thank you, Aalim Hakim, once again for great memories,” with the hashtag, “Arik first haircut.”

Before that, we saw another lovely photo of the father-son duo. Sharing the adorable photo in which Arjun Rampal and Arik are hugging each other, the Om Shanti Om star said, “Sunday mood.”

See the cute image here:

The actor was previously married to model Mehr Jesia. The couple announced their separation in 2018 after 20 years of marriage. They have two daughters together. Arjun Rampal is best known for his work in projects such as Nail Polish, D-Day, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!, and Ra.One, among others. The actor will next be seen in Dhaakad.