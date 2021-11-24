Arjun Rampal's Son Arik Gets His 'First Haircut.' Read The Actor's Post

Arik in a video shared by Arjun Rampal. (Image courtesy: rampal72)

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades' little son Arik got his "first haircut" recently and the little munchkin's "loving it." Arik got his haircut by none other than his dad's favourite Aalim Hakim, who is quite popular among celebs. On Wednesday, Arjun Rampal shared a video of Aalim giving Arik his "first haircut" and wrote: "My Arik gets his first haircut. By the legend Aalim Hakim himself, thank you my brother, he's loving it and can we blame him? Thank you, Aalim Hakim, once again for great memories. #Arikfirsthaircut." On Arjun's post, Gabriella Demetriades dropped a heart eye emoji.

Arjun Rampal's Instagram feed is filled with super adorable photos and videos of his son Arik. Over the weekend, the actor shared this photo of himself and Arik to describe their "Sunday mood."

Remember when the actor posted a video of Arik scaring him adorably on Halloween? It was hilarious too. "Happy Halloween from the little Dino," Arjun's captioned read. Check out the clip here:

Arjun Rampal was last seen in Zee5's courtroom-drama Nail Polish, in which he co-starred with Manav Kaul. He has worked in several films such as Dil Hai Tumhaara, Asambhav, D-Day, Chakravyuh, Inkaar, Om Shanti Om, Rock On!, Housefull, Raajneeti and Ra.One, in which he co-starred with Shah Rukh Khan.

His next film Dhaakad was originally scheduled to open in theatres around Diwali 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now slated to release on April 8 next year.