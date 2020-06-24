Gabriella Demetriades' 'Dressed For The Dentist' Pics Are Vintage Fashion Goals

Gabriella Demetriades shared this photo (courtesy gabriellademetriades)

Model-designer Gabriella Demetriades, who often shares glimpses of her favourite wardrobe staples, added one more to the list. Gabriella's new post, shared on Wednesday evening, is proof of how big a fan of vintage fashion trends she is. Gabriella, whose caption suggested that she had an appointment with the dentist, shared her outfit of the day and wrote: "Dressed for the dentist." She also added that for her, it's "vintage every day" in a hashtag. For her vintage special look, Gabriella picked out an oversized tee, which is a tribute to the famous rock band Fleetwood Mac, and styled it with a pair of baggy denims. As accessories, she opted for a small handbag and a cap.

Here's Gabriella giving off major vintage vibes on Instagram:

Gabriella Demetriades, a South African model, also owns the fashion label Deme Love. Her shout-out to vintage fashion trends often make it to Instagram with posts such as these. Gabriella, who is dating Arjun Rampal, often gets ROFL reactions on her posts from the actor. "Miss Bollywood," he wrote for this one.

Earlier this month, Gabriella had Instagrammed photos of herself obsessing over a silver top, which she described as "might be my new favourite."

Before the coronavirus lockdown was imposed in March, Gabriella and Arjun had moved to Karjat, a hill station some 64 kms away from Mumbai, for the safety of their son Arik. They returned to Mumbai in the last week of May. The couple, who began dating sometime in 2018, welcomed son Arik in July last year. Arjun Rampal, who was previously married to model Mehr Jesia, has two daughters with her - Mahikaa and Myra.