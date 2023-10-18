Rashmika Mandanna's Team Took The 'Liberty Of Posting This Picture.' We Are Not Complaining

Rashmika Mandanna shared this image. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Hey Rashmika Mandanna fans, drop everything and rush straight to her Instagram timeline. After all, her team has “taken the liberty” of sharing an unseen picture featuring the actress on social media. FYI: Rashmika “has no idea” about it. In the stunning click, which was “taken almost a year back”, Rashmika can be seen sitting on the floor and posing in a black silk dress. Rashmika's team, in the caption, said, “Guys…So the story behind this picture is that...it was taken almost a year back and she has no idea we are doing this…But we, her team have taken the liberty of posting this picture just for you all.”

Now, take a look at the picture here:

This post comes just a week after Rashmika Mandanna unveiled the romantic track Hua Main, from her upcoming film Animal. Sharing a clip of the song, the actress wrote, “You guys liked the song?”

Sung by Raghav Chaitanya and Pritam, Hua Main features Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor. It is composed by Jam8 and the lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Before this, Rashmika Mandanna shared a poster of Hua Main and wrote, “Hua Main…Out tomorrow…this song is (fire emoticon)...And I personally love it in all the versions…Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam…”

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri. Through the teaser, we got a glimpse of a tense father and son relationship, played by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor respectively. The film will hit the theatres on December 1. It was earlier slated to release alongside Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Animal's initial release date was August 11.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office. The Meghna Gulzar film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. After Animal, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part 2.