Fukrey Returns Box Office Collection Day 5: Richa Chadha's Film Is 'Unstoppable' With 42.35 Crore

Highlights Fukrey Returns is 'unstoppable,' tweets Taran Adarsh The film has made Rs. 42.35 crore so far The film is a sequel to 2013 sleeper hit Fukrey

Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha'sis 'unstoppable,' tweets trade analyst Taran Adarsh. A sequel to 2013's super hit film,had a blockbuster start on its opening day and currently stands at Rs. 42.35 crore at the box office. Earlier Taran Adarsh tweeted thatwill soon touch the 50 crore mark. Here's what he tweeted about the film today: "is simply UNSTOPPABLE... EXCELLENT hold on Tue (almost at par with Mon biz)... Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 5.05 cr. Total: 42.35 cr. India biz (sic)."Take a look at' 5 day collection here:Earlier Taran Adarsh tweeted thatis having a 'healthy and a dream run' at the box office: "is having a DREAM RUN... Mon biz proves the film is all set for a long, healthy run at the BO... Expected to cross 50 cr in Week 1, as per current trends... Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr. Total: 37.30 cr. India biz (sic)." Fukrey Returns reassembles the same gang - Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal. Bholi Punjban (Richa Chadha) has vowed to make theboys' lives miserable for outsmarting her and putting her behind bars. According to film critic Saibal Chatterjee, Fukrey Returns was not able "shake off the effects of the law of diminishing returns." He said that the Farhan Akhtar-produced film is "more of the same but with markedly less impact." In his review for NDTV, he wrote: "comes nowhere near being the rip-roaring ride that the 2013 sleeper hit, at least in parts, was... For a film that aspires to be a full-on laugh riot,is a bit of a trudge." He gave the film two stars out of five.will definitely tickle your funny bone. Have you seen it yet?