Fukrey Returns Box Office Collection Day 5: Richa Chadha's Film Is 'Unstoppable' With 42.35 Crore

Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha's Fukrey Returns is 'unstoppable,' tweets trade analyst Taran Adarsh. A sequel to 2013's super hit film, Fukrey Returns had a blockbuster start on its opening day and currently stands at Rs. 42.35 crore at the box office. Earlier Taran Adarsh tweeted that Fukrey Returns will soon touch the 50 crore mark. Here's what he tweeted about the film today: "Fukrey Returns is simply UNSTOPPABLE... EXCELLENT hold on Tue (almost at par with Mon biz)... Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 5.05 cr. Total: 42.35 cr. India biz (sic)."
Highlights
- Fukrey Returns is 'unstoppable,' tweets Taran Adarsh
- The film has made Rs. 42.35 crore so far
- The film is a sequel to 2013 sleeper hit Fukrey
Take a look at Fukrey Returns' 5 day collection here:
#FukreyReturns is simply UNSTOPPABLE... EXCELLENT hold on Tue [almost at par with Mon biz]... Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr, Tue 5.05 cr. Total: 42.35 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2017
Earlier Taran Adarsh tweeted that Fukrey Returns is having a 'healthy and a dream run' at the box office: "Fukrey Returns is having a DREAM RUN... Mon biz proves the film is all set for a long, healthy run at the BO... Expected to cross 50 cr in Week 1, as per current trends... Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr. Total: 37.30 cr. India biz (sic)."
#FukreyReturns is having a DREAM RUN... Mon biz proves the film is all set for a long, healthy run at the BO... Expected to cross 50 cr in Week 1, as per current trends... Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.30 cr, Sun 12.80 cr, Mon 5.10 cr. Total: 37.30 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 12, 2017
Fukrey Returns reassembles the same gang - Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal. Bholi Punjban (Richa Chadha) has vowed to make the Fukrey boys' lives miserable for outsmarting her and putting her behind bars.
According to film critic Saibal Chatterjee, Fukrey Returns was not able "shake off the effects of the law of diminishing returns." He said that the Farhan Akhtar-produced film is "more of the same but with markedly less impact." In his review for NDTV, he wrote: "Fukrey Returns comes nowhere near being the rip-roaring ride that the 2013 sleeper hit Fukrey, at least in parts, was... For a film that aspires to be a full-on laugh riot, Fukrey Returns is a bit of a trudge." He gave the film two stars out of five.
Fukrey Returns will definitely tickle your funny bone. Have you seen it yet?