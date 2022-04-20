From Wax Amitabh Bachchan To Film With Real Amitabh Bachchan, This Actress Made 'Manifestation Goals' Happen

A still from the video.(courtesy: krystledsouza)

TV star Krystle D'Souza's latest Instagram entry is all about "manifestation goals." On Wednesday, she shared an Instagram Reel, which features a throwback picture of her with Amitabh Bachchan's statue at the Madame Tussaud's museum in London. She mentioned that the picture happens to be from the year 2013. After a few years, Krystle shared screen space with Big B in the 2021 film Chehre. She accompanied the video with Drake's track Started From the Bottom. Krystle captioned the post: "Manifestation goals baby. Picture 1 : Madame Tussaud's London 2013. Picture 2: My debut film Chehre with the legend himself."

Krystle D'Souza accompanied the post with the hashtags #fangirlforever, #manifestation and #chehre. The comments section of the post was filled with a whole lot of love from her Instafam. "Ohhh you made it brother! Reel and for Real," read a comment. Another comment on the post read: "That's what you call dream coming trueeeeeeeeeeee."

See Krystle D'Souza's post here:

Krystle D'Souza is a popular name in the television industry. She is best known for her work in TV shows like Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai and Ekk Nayi Pehchaan among others. She made her big Bollywood debut with Chehre last year.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, along with Deepika Padukone. Earlier, late actor Rishi Kapoor was to star in the film. He was last seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, which opened to stellar reviews. He was also seen hosting the 13th season of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.