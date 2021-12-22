From Now On, Preity Zinta's Life Will Be 'Before 2021 And After 2021,' Courtesy Her Twins

Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Highlights Preity shared a couple of throwback pictures from her New Year's party

"Cannot believe 2021 is almost over," wrote the actress

"A little recap of the year that changed everything in my life": Preity

2021 is "the most special year" in Preity Zinta's life and the reason is quite obvious - the actress and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins Gia and Jai via surrogacy last month. On Wednesday, Preity Zinta shared a couple of throwback pictures from her New Year's party, or in her words "the first few moments of 2021," and wrote: "Cannot believe 2021 is almost over... Where did this year go? I was looking back at photos cause this is the most special year of my life as I became a mother this year." She added: "So here is a little recap of the year that changed everything in my life forever. From now on my life will always be before 2021 and after 2021. These are photos of the first few moments of 2021. #memories #2021 #recap."

See Preity Zinta's post here:

On November 18, Preity Zinta announced the arrival of her twins via surrogacy. The actress shared a photo of herself and her husband and wrote: "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia. #gratitude#family #twins."

Preity Zinta is just "loving" motherhood. Earlier this month, she shared a picture with her baby and wrote: "Burp cloths, diapers and babies... I'm loving it all" with red heart icons.

Preity Zinta, who married Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016, lives with her husband in Los Angeles.