Raksha Bandhan 2024: Sanjay Dutt, Mira Rajput And Others Celebrate Like This

Happy Raksha Bandhan, everyone. By now, we are sure all brothers' wrists are adorned with rakhis and all the sisters have received their gifts. Like the rest of us, our favourite Bollywood celebrities have also celebrated the special festival with their siblings. From Sonam Kapoor to Athiya Shetty, and Bhumi Pednekar to Genelia D'Souza, stars have shared heartfelt posts in honour of Raksha Bandhan. Without further ado, let us take a look at how Bollywood has marked the big day:

1. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram post is a delightful throwback. She shared a carousel of childhood and present-day pictures featuring her brother, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, along with cousins Akshay Marwah and Mohit Marwah. Oh, and in one of the photos, a cute little Arjun Kapoor is also seen sitting beside his cousins. “Happy rakhi to my crazies. Love you all. Don't worry I've got your back,” Sonam playfully wrote in her caption.

2. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar took a moment to celebrate sisterhood with Samiksha Pednker. She posted two images. In the first, Samiksha can be seen tying rakhi on her sister's wrist. The next one is a throwback snap. Bhumi's little sister is sitting on her lap. “Aww” did we hear you say? The side note read, “Love you, Samiksha Pednekar. To us just being there for each other.”

3. Genelia D'Souza

The actress uploaded a picture, where she is seen hugging her brother Nigel D'Souza. Oh, and we can also spot a shagun ka lifafa in Genelia's hand. Her sweet note read, “My dearest Nigel D'Souza, I know one thing, that no matter where I am in life and if I ever need you, you will be there and that for any sister, for any human being to have, is the biggest blessing, Thank you for being mine. I Love Igu Pigu N so extremely proud of all that you have achieved in life Keep glowing Keep growing Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

4. Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt also posted a special message for his sisters, Namrata Kumar and Priya Dutt. “Having you both by my side fills me with so much happiness. Thank you for being my constant support, Priya and Anju. Love you both immensely! Wishing you a Happy Raksha Bandhan,” Sanjay Dutt wrote.

5. Kapil Sharma

In the snapshot posted by the comedian on Instagram, the sibling duo are flashing million-dollar smiles at the camera. “Happy Raksha Bandhan to all the beautiful sisters of this world,” Kapil Sharma said while sharing the post.

6. Mahesh Babu's kids - Sitara and Gautam

Mahesh Babu's bundles of joy Sitara and Gautam also marked the special days by sharing posts for each other. For his “little one”, Gautam wrote, ‘I'll always have your back, little one Happy Raksha Bandhan!”

In her Instagram entry for her “big brother”, Sitara said, “Thank you, annayya, for being the big brother you are! Happy Raksha Bandhan to all the sisters who have big and small brothers.”

7. Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry's post for her “bhaiya” features a collage full of wide smiles and warm hugs. “Cos I'm the one who always makes you smile. Happy Raksha Bandhan Bhaiya! Luv u,” read the text attached to the post.

8. Athiya Shetty

In her Instagram Stories, Athiya Shetty simply dropped a throwback snap. The actress and her brother actor Ahan Shetty look oh-so-adorable in the frame.

9. Mira Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor's wife, entrepreneur Mira Kapoor also shared a post to tell us all that she is missing all her "Bhaiyas, bhabhis & Didis". Take a look:

Have you posted a picture with your sibling on Instagram?